Watson Plans for New Home, but Chiefs Not Bidding Farewell Yet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Daniel Jones went for the Chiefs’ jugular.

On third-and-1 with the league’s best rusher in Jonathan Taylor, the Colts quarterback instead looked deep down the right sideline for speedy Josh Downs. Up 14-6 late in the first half, Indianapolis was inches from a kill shot that would’ve improved their record to 9-3.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jaylen Watson had other thoughts, cloaking Downs with his right hand while swatting away the pass in a pirouette that would’ve impressed Alysa Liu. Watson’s effort greased the skids of the Colts, whose loss at Kansas City launched a seven-game losing streak.

“That’s why he should be in the Pro Bowl this year,” Tony Romo said on the CBS broadcast.

Excellent play will lead to excellent pay

Chalk up Watson’s lack of Pro Bowl recognition to the Chiefs’ 6-11 record. And while plays like that helped the Chiefs over the last four seasons, they certainly won’t help Kansas City retain Watson’s services. Other general managers and pro scouts have marked him as an unrestricted free agent about to be paid.

And the Chiefs might be about to see their defensive backfield gutted by a tight salary cap and potential Trent McDuffie trade. Watson is one of the market’s top free agents. But at least the Chiefs know Watson will remember his time fondly, including one specific lesson he’ll take with him to his next NFL team.

"The importance of camaraderie in your group,” Watson told insider Jordan Schultz on last week’s edition of The Schultz Report. “I think that's really important. Great leadership from the players and the young guys look up to them. Those guys set an example and it just trickles down from the front office to the head coach to the captains on the team. And then the younger guys pick up on it, and then everyone's on board.”

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Not so fast

But before next month’s flurry of tweets on Watson agreeing to big money with another team, Brett Veach won’t admit their Kansas City time is over until it’s over. And that goes for all the Chiefs free agents, including starting safety Bryan Cook and do-everything linebacker Leo Chenal.

“But all those players that you had mentioned,” Veach told reporters on Tuesday at the scouting combine, “or if I didn't mention any, the Chenals and the Cooks and Watsons, I mean, all these guys we’re monitoring and we're trying to get as many back as we can. Obviously, it's unrealistic to think you will, but we have to be able to go in different directions.

“I mean, there's sometimes where you don't think a guy's going to come back here, and then all of a sudden, because you either didn't execute something, or someone else took a different deal, things open back up. And so, I think you just need to remain flexible and fluid during these situations, but always have layers of backup plans when you enter this part of the season.”

