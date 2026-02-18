Chiefs' Free Agents Could Find New Homes in Familiar Places

The NFL's franchise tag window opened on Tuesday, signaling the start of player movement in the coming weeks. While teams generally wait until the last few days to officially tag a player, reports throughout the next two weeks will provide a clearer picture heading into free agency, which opens on March 11.

Currently, it is assumed that the Kansas City Chiefs will not utilize the franchise tag this offseason, allowing most, if not all, of their impending free agents to depart ahead of the 2026 season.

On Tuesday, ESPN's NFL Writer Matt Bowen released a list of the top 50 free agents and what the best fit would be for each of those players. Included in his list were three Chiefs' defensive players who will all have several teams vying for their services. Here are the landing spots Bowen finds most ideal for those unnamed players.

Jaylen Watson Stays in the AFC West

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) returns an interception against Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old cornerback is viewed as a fit with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are desperate for reinforcements in the secondary. Here is Bowen's reasoning.

"Watson, who had 64 tackles with the Chiefs in 2025, is scheme-versatile, and the Raiders could land one of the top corners in free agency with this move to upgrade the perimeter of their defense," Bowen stated. "He has the length to challenge in press and the route awareness to play top-down on the ball in zone."

With nearly $90 million in cap space , Las Vegas can be overly aggressive in its revamping of the roster, which could take only one season to do so. Watson would be a significant upgrade at cornerback.

Bryan Cook Returns to his College State

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) walks onto the field before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images | Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

"With Geno Stone heading to free agency, the Bengals could look to Cook, a versatile safety for the Chiefs in 2025 who can play from depth or spin down to the front," Bowen stated. "The top-rated free agent at his position, I see Cook as an upgrade for a Bengals defense that allowed 233.8 passing yards per game last season (26th)."

There were several concerning developments for Cincinnati in 2025, but the main culprit for the team missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season was the defense, or lack thereof. The Bengals' defense allowed 28.9 points per game, which ranked 30th in the league. The pass rush could be a concern with Trey Hendrickson signing elsewhere in free agency, but adding a safety of Cook's caliber will go a long way in turning around a pitiful unit.

Leo Chenal Joins Cook

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"With his ability to pressure and walk up into the front, Chenal would give defensive coordinator Al Golden more flexibility within his game plans," Bowen stated. "In four seasons, Chenal has recorded 193 total tackles, seven sacks and 28 pressures."

The Bengals need to dump all of their resources this offseason into the defense, and Chenal would be another massive upgrade on that side of the ball. The 25-year-old linebacker's ability to make plays all over the field will mask any remaining defensive blemishes following free agency and the draft.

