Chiefs’ Cullen Gets Another Interview Opportunity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In 17 games, the Chiefs allowed only two 100-yard rushers in 2025. They ranked ninth against the run, allowing 105.7 ground yards per game.

And the assistant coach in charge of their run defense could be on his way out of town.

Nov 3, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen during the first half against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has requested to interview Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen for Baltimore’s vacant defensive coordinator role, Adam Schefter reported.

Cullen and Minter served on John Harbaugh’s Baltimore staff from 2017-20, when Cullen was the team’s defensive line coach and Minter was starting his NFL career. A defensive assistant from 2017-18, assistant defensive backs coach in 2019 and defensive backs coach in 2020, Minter started his rapid rise working with Cullen.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One prior season as defensive coordinator

In 2021, Cullen left to become defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer during a disastrous season in Jacksonville. He joined the Chiefs as Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive line coach in 2022 and helped the Chiefs to three straight Super Bowl berths, including two victories.

Cullen also could be a candidate for the same position in Washington, where Dan Quinn interviewed him earlier this month. The Commanders fired defensive coordinator Joe Whitt after the season.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Commanders job still open

Quinn also interviewed Jonathan Gannon for the same role but Gannon on Sunday morning agreed to terms with the Packers to replace Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator in Green Bay. The Commanders have also reportedly scheduled interviews with a pair of pass game coordinators, Chicago’s Al Harris and Minnesota’s Daronte Jones.

Cullen, 58, is one of the most respected assistant coaches on his side of the ball. A former nose guard at U-Mass, he began his coaching career in 1990.

Jan 7, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen gestures during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

In addition to stops at several college programs, Cullen has spent time on the coaching staffs of six NFL teams: Detroit (2006-08); Jacksonville (2010-12, 2021); Cleveland (2013); Tampa Bay (2014-15); Baltimore (2016-20) and Kansas City (2022-25).

Spagnuolo put Cullen in charge of the Chiefs’ Wednesday morning run-game meetings. The colorful defensive-line coach is responsible for firing up the entire defense and likes to use visual aids such as Mike Tyson knockouts.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Whatever Cullen has done, it’s worked. Not only did the Chiefs allow those two 100-yard rushers – James Cook in Week 9 at Buffalo and Tony Pollard in Week 16 at Tennessee – they also ranked ninth in 2025 by allowing only 4.01 yards per running play.

Since Cullen arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs own the fourth-fewest rushing yards allowed per game (107.0) over the last four seasons (2022-25).

Don’t wait until the draft to make your No. 1 pick, Chiefs Kingdom. You’ve found it right here, your best choice for in-depth news on your beloved team. Plus, be sure to register for a FREE newsletter with the latest information emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.