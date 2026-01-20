Joe Thuney's Remarkable Chiefs-Era Streak Ends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Caleb Williams led the Bears on the ultimate playoff roller coaster Sunday night.

He made one of the most incredible plays in NFL history to send the game to overtime. Shortly afterward, due to a miscommunication with D.J. Moore, Williams threw an interception to hand the Rams a victory.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) catches a fourteen-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) with eighteen seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“It was awesome,” said Williams after the 20-17 loss. “It was a really fun year, one of my more fun years of being able to play football. Between the growth, the hard times, the good times, and just being able to be in the locker room with the guys that we had and the guys that are going to be here, I'm excited. I'm proud of our guys.”

One of those guys was former Chiefs All-Pro Joe Thuney. On both those plays and throughout the night, Thuney had the quarterback’s blind side. Thuney kicked out to left tackle – just as he did over six games late in the Kansas City’s Super Bowl season a year ago – and the Bears came inches from an NFC championship appearance.

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) and center Drew Dalman (52) run onto the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Seven out of 10

Including four straight conference-title games in Kansas City, Thuney would’ve extended his personal streak to five. Still, over his 10-year NFL career, Thuney has appeared in seven conference championship games.

New England’s third-round selection in the 2016 draft, Thuney immediately entered the Patriots’ starting lineup as a rookie and earned a Super Bowl ring in the team’s 28-3 comeback against Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

Nov 24, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Chiefs MVP in 2024

After a three-year Super Bowl streak (2016-18), he finally missed the playoffs in 2020. Then, Thuney came to Kansas City and went to four consecutive AFC title games and ended his Chiefs tenure with three straight Super Bowl appearances. His teammates voted him the Kansas City MVP in 2024.

Ironically, the player who replaced Thuney in Kansas City, Kingsley Suamataia, finished the Chiefs’ 2025 season as their second-most consistent lineman. Center Creed Humphrey was again a first-team All-Pro but Suamataia at left guard also started all 17 games and improved every week.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A first-team All-Pro the last three seasons (2023-25), the first two years with Kansas City, Thuney wasn’t the only former Chiefs player to miss another conference championship in heartbreaking fashion.

Mecole Hardman and the Bills also lost their divisional-round game in overtime, 33-30 at Denver. The former Chiefs wide receiver and Super Bowl 58 hero, Hardman actually scored Buffalo’s first points on the same play as the touchdown he registered that secured the last Kansas City world championship.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (16) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

