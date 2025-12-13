JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Value Could Shine vs Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs need all hands on deck for tomorrow's battle against the Los Angeles Chargers. There are still several ways the Chiefs can make the playoffs, though their odds are slim, but it starts with getting a victory over their AFC West division rival.

Now, the Chiefs will be without some offensive weapons tomorrow afternoon, as both Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor have been ruled out on the offensive line, and head coach Andy Reid revealed that veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown would not be available for tomorrow's game.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) celebrates after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Knowing that the Chiefs are going to need some firepower to get past the Chargers, Patrick Mahomes may look to include veteran wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster in the action. While pairing Brown with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy is optimal, Smith-Schuster provides a ton of value.

Juju's Value

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) is unable to make the catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This season, Smith-Schuster has made the most of his one-year signing by collecting 304 receiving yards across 13 games played this season. He's also scored one touchdown, and while his longest reception of the year went for 30 yards, he can provide you with several first-down opportunities .

Against the Houston Texans in Week 14, the Chiefs couldn't move the football down the field, resulting in only scoring 10 points. But this season, Smith-Schuster has secured himself 17 first downs, which is the most he's had in the last three seasons.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) reacts during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On top of that, his reception percentage sits at 77.1, and he's averaged over 11 yards per reception. While he's not going to give you the flashiest of plays, he's a vital option to lean on, knowing the struggles seen last week.

Smith-Schuster in Need of a Kickstart

On top of Smith-Schuster's value, tomorrow's game presents him with the opportunity to get more involved than Chiefs Kingdom has seen in several weeks. His last big game came against the Washington Commanders, where he brought in 29 receiving yards in two receptions.

Since Smith-Schuster has collected 15 receiving yards across five games, with two games not landing a single reception. Knowing that Smith-Schuster is capable of great things, and knowing that the Chiefs need some great things to go their way, this seems like a perfect opportunity.

Whether or not the Chiefs decide to bring Smith-Schuster back following this year remains up in the air, but if he can find a way to be a game-changer in the final remaining games of the campaign, the possibility of a return could very much increase.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)