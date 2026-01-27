How the Chiefs' Compared to AFC West in 2025

The AFC West was flipped on its head this season, as the Kansas City Chiefs, for the first time since 2015, were not crowned as division champions. After a seven-year run, which consisted of five Super Bowl appearances - three wins and two losses - and seven consecutive conference championship game appearances, Kansas City missed the playoffs entirely after compiling a 6-11 record.

With the Chiefs' shortcomings preventing them from challenging for another Lombardi Trophy, the division was for the taking. The Los Angeles Chargers took firm control early in the season, opening with a 3-0 record, which included wins over Kansas City and the Denver Broncos during that span. However, injuries, specifically on the offensive line, derailed the Chargers' aspirations of winning the AFC West .

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Instead, the Broncos won the division soundly, which was driven by excelling in toss-up games, as they won 11 one-score contests in the regular season. That leaves the Raiders, who finished in last place with the worst record in the NFL.

With that context, let's assess each team's season, and decipher how each organization should feel heading into 2026.

Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fakes a hand off to running back RJ Harvey during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing in the AFC championship game with their starting quarterback on the sidelines was obviously a gut punch for a team that coasted to a division title while earning the No. 1 seed in the conference.

However, when taking a step back and fully assessing Denver's season, it was one of the most successful storylines of the season. Yes, that is easy to say when the Broncos finished with a 14-3 record, but when taking into account they were one game away from the Super Bowl and took down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the process, that is impressive, considering that only the Chiefs have been able to say that in recent memory.

Not to mention, Denver accomplished all of this with second-year quarterback Bo Nix, who can still improve in multiple facets. As for next season, the Broncos should feel strongly about their chances of replicating the same type of success. Their record in one-score games will even out, which could result in more losses. With over $27 million in cap space and most of the roster returning next season, head coach Sean Payton should feel good about his team's chances in 2026.

2025 Grade: A

Chargers

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Considering that it lost both of its starting offensive tackles and was rolling out third- and fourth-string offensive line for the majority of the season, Los Angeles should be proud of going 11-6 and reaching the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

However, Justin Herbert's woes in the playoffs reared their ugly head again, as the Chargers' offense was inept in the 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the wildcard round.

Heading into next season, Los Angeles' defensive coaching staff suffered a major loss, as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter departed for the Baltimore Ravens' head coach vacancy. On the other hand, Los Angeles officially hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as the team's offensive coordinator.

2025 Grade: B+

Chiefs

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) lowers his head during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For a team that is Super Bowl or bust every season in which Patrick Mahomes is the starting quarterback, this season was an outright failure. Not only did Kansas City not fulfill its goal, but it also missed the playoffs.

It was the first time since 2014 that the Chiefs were not participating in postseason play. While the on-field production was ineffective, Kansas City's struggles stemmed from the front office, which disregarded several warning signs on the roster and relied on the 30-year-old quarterback to patch up the leaks. That led to Mahomes taking unnecessary hits throughout the season, and the three-time Super Bowl MVP suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 15.

Mahomes' status for 2026 is in doubt, Kansas City's cap situation is in dire straits, and with only six draft picks, there is immense pressure on general manager Brett Veach to hit on limited opportunities in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2025 Grade: D

Raiders

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks to head coach Pete Carroll in game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas was set up to fail from the beginning, as the team mistakenly hired Pete Carroll as the head coach and sent a 2025 third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders then signed Smith to a two-year, $75 million extension, which included $66.5 million guaranteed. That was an instant regret, as the 35-year-old quarterback totaled 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 15 games.

The Raiders ended the season with a 3-14 record, earning the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In a season marked by underwhelming performances and inept coaching, controlling their path to take Fernando Mendoza at the top of the board is a positive for their future.

If Las Vegas can land a formidable offensive-minded head coach to develop the former Indiana quarterback, it would provide a bright future in Las Vegas.

2025 Grade: F