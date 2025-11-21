Where Chiefs' Kelce Is Keeping His Focus as Questions About Future Continue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce spoke from the podium after practice on Friday. The Chiefs (5-5) are hosting Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
On believing this year’s Chiefs are better than last year’s version:
“I just think the chemistry, how together we are, how much we're willing to fight for each other. I think it's not a matter of effort. It's all just execution. And we're in here every single day grinding our tails off trying to get that fixed. And you feel it from the coaches. They're tightening things up a little bit so that we focus on those details, so we can play fast and play with a purpose. And outside of that, I think the chemistry of this team is one of the most fun teams I've been on in a while.”
On the mindset of the team considering that many players have never seen a season like this:
“Well, I don't know. I think every season is different, right? Adversity hits you in different ways every single year. And the ups and downs of the season kind of mold you as a group. So, not to say that these guys don't know how to fight through anything. It's just you got to get, you have to understand that, just that. Every single season is different, and our obstacles are going to be different. And sometimes it's just a matter of week-in, week-out being able to recharge, refocus, even after a bigtime loss or a piled-up couple losses and things like that.
“Like, you got to find ways to fight through that. The energy may be different, dealing with adversity in previous years than it is this year. And it's just you got to make sure that you're coming into the building with the right mindset. And if losses do pile up on you, man, you got to have a sense of urgency and, not kind of go into a shell, but you just got to come in, chest up and ready to handle business, man.”
On whether he’s seen defenses approach them differently:
“I think, in general, I think we're getting a different version of every team's defense, for sure. And I think it’s how teams feel they need to attack us defensively. We're a veteran group on the offensive side in terms of Pat (Mahomes) being able to do it, and Coach Reid's ability to scheme guys up.
“So, it's just, we're getting different looks here and there. But I think the coaches are doing a great job of giving us looks throughout the week that have us prepared for anything, and giving us plays that we can go out there and make happen, no matter what they're calling.”
On seeing dividends now from an intense offseason workout program:
“Yeah, me working out all offseason is a huge reflection of our team being a lot healthier than we were last year, in the wide receiver room. I think what you're seeing is, I'm a product of my environment right now. And I'm just trying to go out there and everything is predicated off how the offensive line does, how the guys around us do, and obviously the chemistry me and Pat have been able to accumulate over the years.
“But I think this year is just, every year is different. You got to kind of attack it differently. I think, in terms of athleticism and where I feel in terms of health right now, I feel like the offseason definitely helped me to at least get a head start on some of the wear and tear. So, it's just the body feels better. But I think production-wise, our offense in general is having a better season than it was last year. So a lot more weapons, man.”
On disliking 5-5 but looking forward to how the team can respond:
“I'm excited every single day we come into this building, man. There's still a chance. I'm fighting, man. And I think right now, it's a different season than we've had, really, in as long as I can remember. And with that being said, every single day is a new challenge. And I love that. I love that opportunity.
“We get a great football team that's playing amazing on both offensive and defensive sides of the football. They got a great run game, pass game, playmakers all over the field. And then defensively, they're very stout, and they're getting one of our ex-Super Bowl winners Charvarius Ward back this week.
“So, it's only going to make our job a little bit harder, and we just got to focus, man. But I got all the faith in the world in everybody in this building, going out there and finding a way to get a win this weekend.”
On Patrick Mahomes ensuring the team had the football with which Kelce tied Priest Holmes’ franchise record:
“That's my guy. He's been known to make sure that guys get those memorabilia, that could be personal to them down the road. But, yeah, that's just one of those things Pat's good about. His awareness is crazy. He knows when guys are getting their first touchdown, or when they're getting their 84th or whatever it was I got. So yeah, he's unbelievable with stuff like that. It's just another reason why he's one of the best teammates I've ever had.”
On whether he’s had time to reflect on breaking Holmes’ record:
“No. trying to win a football game this week.”
On next year, contemplating his return or a new contract:
“I think, seeing my brother go through it and seeing, I don't know, just how the league works, the season kind of restarts in April. And I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity to, whether I come back or not, and vice versa, like whether they want me back or not. It's one of those things where I'd like to make that decision before they got to get draft picks and free agency opens, so that it gives them an opportunity to go out there and fill the roster appropriately.
“So all that will be at the end of the season. I won't be thinking about it until then.”
On whether he’s thought of a retirement tour, like Kobe Bryant:
“Nah. Listen, I love Kobe, man. Yeah, I love Kobe. I love everything about him, man, but that's not me. I'd like to take it day-by-day, year-by-year, and just evaluate it like that.”
On Colts tight end Tyler Warren and whether the rookie reminds him of a younger version of himself:
“I don't know, man. He's a big dude coming out of Penn State, man. He's an absolute force, and you can see why he's got a lot of success early, how he ran with the ball when he was in college. His feel for zones, his ability to go up and make a catch over top of everybody, just a big, big target out there, man, and I'm excited for his future. But hopefully we can hold him to a few yards this week.”
