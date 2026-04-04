Kelce-Sadiq Combo Would Transform Chiefs Into One Unique Offense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Baltimore already had a first-team All-Pro tight end in 2021. That didn't prevent the Ravens from drafting another explosive player at the same position in 2022.

And since Baltimore combined veteran Mark Andrews with the younger Isaiah Likely, and paired them with an MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have been one of the league’s best offenses. They got even better when they added Derrick Henry’s 1,921 rushing yards in 2024.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

From cruising altitude, Kansas City seems only one piece away from mirroring that Ravens model: A young, explosive tight end. And Mel Kiper believes Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq is that player.

“Sadiq, to me, is a weapon,” the draft expert said on Thursday’s edition of First Draft. “And when you got Patrick Mahomes coming back from the injury, they're hopeful he'll be ready for the start of the season. But Kenyon Sadiq, for this football team with that versatility, and to have Andy Reid so creatively be able to utilize an athlete with the rare skill set of Kenyon Sadiq, are you kidding me?”

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Are you kidding me?

Most observes would be asking the Chiefs whether they’re kidding if they go the Sadiq route, considering that Kiper’s latest mock draft is one of few with any team for taking the tight end in the top 10.

But the Baltimore example is significant. Kansas City now has two Super Bowl MVPs in its backfield, Mahomes and running back Kenneth Walker. And with Travis Kelce seemingly in the sunset of his Hall of Fame career, adding Sadiq to that offense seems like an exciting development in Kansas City.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Obviously, the Chiefs would have their future tight end before Kelce retires. But the overlap is fascinating. Would Reid line up Sadiq split wide and Kelce in tight on one play, then flip the two on the next? Imagine the possibilities against zone, and how both players on the field would affect how opponents play their safeties. Defensive coordinators would need a lot of Ibuprofen.

Henry (6-2, 252) is more of a downhill, bruising back compared to Walker (5-9, 211) but both are annually among league leaders in broken tackles, and as everyone saw in the playoffs, Walker can explode into the end zone on any carry. Likely, most remember, was the player who fell a toenail short of securing a last-second touchdown against Kansas City in the 2024 NFL opener.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Young but experienced

Sadiq, a 6-3, 241-pound prospect, just turned 21 in March but he has three full seasons of college experience (11.2 avg. per reception, 80 catches, 892 yards, 11 touchdowns). He also had nine career carries for 42 yards (4.7 avg.). A combine warrior, Sadiq ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine to go along with other historically stunning numbers in other testing.

It’s worth noting that Jackson won the MVP with both Andrews and Likely in 2023, and was firmly in the conversation when Josh Allen won it in 2024. The Ravens have produced 26.1 points per game since drafting Likely, fourth in the NFL. They also rank fourth over that span in yards per game (366.6) and tied for fifth in winning percentage (.632, 43-25).

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Mahomes may not equal Jackson’s ability to hurt opponents as a ball-carrier, but consider that since Baltimore drafted Likely in 2022, Mahomes ranks fifth in the league with 1,476 rushing yards, behind Jackson (2,849), new Chiefs quarterback Justin Fields (2,472), Jalen Hurts (2,416) and Allen (2,396).

With Sadiq in a copycat league, Kansas City could copy a lot of Todd Monken’s Baltimore playbook. And Colston Loveland (2025), Tyler Warren (2025), Brock Bowers (2024), David Njoku (2017) and Kyle Pitts (2021, fourth overall) provide a lot of reasons to draft Sadiq in the first round.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) makes the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Okay, so I like the cornerback options,” Kiper continued. “Certainly, I'm intrigued by Rueben Bain Jr., but I went with a guy who has that big W right next to his name. And weapon usually results in winner. So, the Ws all align. When you got enough weapons, it results in winning, right? And that's what Kenyon Sadiq will help your team do.”