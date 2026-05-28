Just over five months after suffering a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has returned to the practice field.

During the team's late-May OTAs, Mahomes was seen in the typical yellow quarterback/non-contact jersey, his helmet, and a large brace over a sleeve on his left leg.

On Thursday, local media attended practice and captured footage of Mahomes' return. Harold Kuntz of FOX4 Kansas City shared a long look at Mahomes as he maneuvered around the field.

Patrick Mahomes during our media availability at OTAs today. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/87mysjD00i — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 28, 2026

Matt Foster of KSHB41 posted clips of Mahomes jogging, handing the ball off and throwing.

Foster also posted a clip of Mahomes chatting with new running back Kenneth Walker III.

Derek Zimmerman-Guyer of Spectrum News KC shared footage of Mahomes along with a limited Xavier Worthy, as the third-year wide receiver suited up in a yellow non-contact jersey of his own.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported that Mahomes would miss "nine months or so" in mid-December, noting that a typical ACL recovery takes 9-12 months. Now, a bit over five months later, Mahomes is back on the field.

Mahomes' OTA participation certainly doesn't suggest that he is already back to full health, but it's a remarkable checkpoint in his recovery process.

The NFL also appeared to tip their hand when releasing the 2026 season schedule. The Chiefs begin the season with two primetime games in Weeks 1 and 2, indicating that the league likely expects Mahomes to be ready for the start of the season.

The Chiefs insulated their backup quarterback position this offseason by acquiring Justin Fields from the New York Jets and selecting LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the team's best-case scenario is that the new backups don't need to see the field anytime soon.

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