Three Things We Learned from the Chiefs' 2026 NFL Draft Class

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. It will be years before we can properly assess how the newcomers pan out for Kansas City, but the Chiefs did reveal several things about how they view their roster after months of obfuscating their pre-draft process.

With all of the cards now on the table, here are three things we learned about the Chiefs from the way they managed their draft class.

1. Rejuvenating the defense was KC's priority, in some unexpected ways

Defense, defense, defense, defense. That's how Kansas City began their draft, starting with the trade up to secure LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. If you include the No. 74 and No. 148 selections the team used to move up from No. 9 to No. 6, the Chiefs used their first six pieces of draft capital on the defensive side of the ball.

Delane is a rare premium investment in Kansas City's cornerback room following the departure of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in the offseason. No. 109 overall pick Jadon Canady is a more typical addition for Steve Spagnuolo's defense, as the team has had tremendous success developing mid- and late-round defensive backs in recent years.

At No. 29, the selection of defensive tackle Peter Woods made Woods the highest-drafted Chiefs defensive lineman since Dee Ford (No. 23) in 2014. Kansas City has invested heavily in the D-line over the years, but Woods is a different type of prospect than a player like George Karlaftis (No. 30, 2022). Woods has some production and consistency questions, but his ceiling is as high as almost any player in this class.

A similar case can be made for defensive end R Mason Thomas, who has tremendous potential as a pass rusher but doesn't have the typical size and length of the usual Spagnuolo edge defender. That departure is noteworthy, especially considering that Missouri defensive end Zion Young — often mocked to KC — was still available when the Chiefs opted for Thomas.

2. Tomorrow's pass catchers are tomorrow's problem

The Chiefs didn't add a pass catcher until the No. 176 overall pick when they selected Cincinnati wide receiver Cyrus Allen, and they didn't add a tight end at any point over the draft's three days.

Kansas City's group of wide receivers and tight ends may be good enough for 2026, but the future of both positions remains just as murky as it was before the draft.

Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Royals currently stand as the team's top four wide receivers, with Travis Kelce and Noah Gray leading the tight end room. However, Rice is in the final year of his rookie contract and Kelce (for the second year in a row) seems likely to retire after the upcoming season. Gray's contract would have a $1.5 million dead cap hit in exchange for $5.5 million in savings in 2027, but none of the team's developmental tight ends have taken a foothold at this point in their careers.

The addition of Allen is a good swing for the Chiefs, but he's far from a guarantee. Royals was selected at No. 133 in 2025 before his two-catch rookie season. I thought the Chiefs would consider using one of their first-round picks on a wide receiver for the next era of Patrick Mahomes' career, but that appears to be a problem the Chiefs will solve next offseason instead.

Just for posterity, it's worth noting the many wide receivers who went around the No. 74 overall pick — the primary selection the Chiefs used to move up from No. 9 to No. 6 overall in order to select Delane:

71: Antonio Williams, Clemson

74: Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

75: Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

79: Zachariah Branch, Georgia

80: Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

83: Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

84: Ted Hurst, Georgia State

89: Zavion Thomas, LSU

94: Chris Bell, Louisville

3. The offensive tackle buzz was all smoke

On Thursday night, general manager Brett Veach couldn't help but crack a smile when discussing Kansas City's biggest pre-draft smokescreen.

"We kind of just honed in on [Delane] and he was our guy, and... [we] just let everyone think we were going to go offensive line," Veach said with a chuckle.

Not only did the Chiefs not take a tackle at No. 6, 9 or 29, they didn't select an offensive lineman at any point during the draft's three days.

The first-round tackle buzz never made sense to me, despite much of the national media pushing the idea. Now, Jaylon Moore is clearly in line to be Kansas City's starter at right tackle with Esa Pole appearing to get a vote of confidence as the team's swing tackle, while Wanya Morris recovers from a serious knee injury. That was always the most reasonable path for the team to take despite the pre-draft buzz. Now, we just need to remember what we learned about misinformation when something similar happens again next April.