Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Awful Outing Against Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, their first game this season after officially eliminated from the playoffs. This will be an important test for this team to see what they're made of.
This will also be their first game without Patrick Mahomes, as well as several key injuries to their defense and offense. The Chiefs' playoff hopes are over, but they still have something to prove to close out the 2025 season.
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts
The game started with the Chiefs on offense, and back-to-back penalties on the offensive line. To make matters worse, a scramble from Gardner Minshew on third and long ended with him being tackled and having to limp off the field.
The Chiefs' defense didn't allow the Titans to pick up a first down on their opening possession, which meant they got the ball right back after going three and out. Unfortunately, their offense can't get in sync with their backup quarterback.
The Titans' defense was moving down the field with impressive running and throws from Cam Ward. The rookie quarterback was going to feel the heat eventually from the Chiefs' defense, and two back-to-back mistakes on him caused a good drive to end in a punt.
The first quarter of this game has concluded, and there have been six first downs from either team. Both offenses have struggled mightily, and it's safe to say that points will be scarce in this matchup. Nick Bolton got his first sack of the season against Ward, and the Titans are forced to punt again.
The game's first points come from a safety, with Jeffrey Simmons blasting through their offensive line to take down Kareem Hunt. The Chiefs' offense continues to struggle as they've only had 33 total yards of offense so far.
The Chiefs were already dealing with a quarterback change in Minshew, but his injury on their first drive got the best of him. He's headed to the blue tent as Chris Oladokun completes his first career pass to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs finally get on the board with a field goal, and it'll be interesting to see how Oladokun plays.
The Titans marched down the field, spurred by a huge pass from Ward, and scored the game's first touchdown. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears were excellent in that drive, as the Titans lean on their run game, and the Chiefs' defense is doing nothing to stop it.
Coming out of halftime, Ward has navigated his way around Steve Spagnuolo's defense and is consistently hitting big throws. His second touchdown throw of the day extends the Titans' lead.
The Titans go for it on 4th down and are unable to get it. That sets up the Chiefs with excellent field position, but Oladokun fumbled the ball. They were able to retain possession, but it forced them to kick the field goal.
It's 2025, and the Chiefs are getting blown out by the Titans. Andy Reid's offenses aren't elite anymore, and it's clear that this team needs some help. The Titans score another touchdown, helped by a defensive offside penalty on a field goal attempt.
The Chiefs have not been given many calls this season, but the referees helped them in this meaningless game against the Titans. Simmons clearly notified the refs he was coming in as eligible, and after they scored a touchdown, they threw the flag on his ineligibility.
The Chiefs will lose to the Titans 26-9, in a pitiful performance from the reigning AFC champions.
