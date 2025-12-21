Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Awful Outing Against Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, their first game this season after officially eliminated from the playoffs. This will be an important test for this team to see what they're made of.

This will also be their first game without Patrick Mahomes , as well as several key injuries to their defense and offense. The Chiefs' playoff hopes are over, but they still have something to prove to close out the 2025 season.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is seen on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The game started with the Chiefs on offense, and back-to-back penalties on the offensive line. To make matters worse, a scramble from Gardner Minshew on third and long ended with him being tackled and having to limp off the field.

Its a 3 and out for the Chiefs... and Gardner Minshew is limping off the field.

This is REALLY going to be a long day! pic.twitter.com/fQKWRhUuZW — Chiefs Lead (@ChiefsLead) December 21, 2025

Gardner Minshew may be injured for The Chiefs 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Saucy Old Mare (@OldSaucy) December 21, 2025

The Chiefs' defense didn't allow the Titans to pick up a first down on their opening possession, which meant they got the ball right back after going three and out. Unfortunately, their offense can't get in sync with their backup quarterback.

The Chiefs are dead set on not letting Gardner Minshew pass downfield so far. — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) December 21, 2025

god damn it Gardner Minshew can’t throw further than 5 yards — z footy (@soccerbot77) December 21, 2025

The Titans' defense was moving down the field with impressive running and throws from Cam Ward. The rookie quarterback was going to feel the heat eventually from the Chiefs' defense, and two back-to-back mistakes on him caused a good drive to end in a punt.

George Karlaftis sacks Cam Ward to set up a long third down, and ultimately a punt. KC set to take the field for its third series. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 21, 2025

Cam Ward pocket awareness is horrific — Alex (@Sanderzzz_) December 21, 2025

The first quarter of this game has concluded, and there have been six first downs from either team. Both offenses have struggled mightily, and it's safe to say that points will be scarce in this matchup. Nick Bolton got his first sack of the season against Ward, and the Titans are forced to punt again.

Cam ward really needs to work on reading the blitz and getting that ball out fast — JP (@warriorville_) December 21, 2025

I commend Nick Bolton for still going out there and competing — Charles (Dynasty Ain’t Over) (@cpenn4thewin) December 21, 2025

The game's first points come from a safety, with Jeffrey Simmons blasting through their offensive line to take down Kareem Hunt . The Chiefs' offense continues to struggle as they've only had 33 total yards of offense so far.

This Chiefs OL stinks — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) December 21, 2025

Jeffrey Simmons is absolutely wrecking the Chiefs offensive line today. He’s the difference maker. I am like he’s the type the Chiefs need to get in this upcoming draft in the offseason. #ChiefsKingdom — or B-rad Wondering why do we live in a mad world (@SammyMoKC) December 21, 2025

The Chiefs were already dealing with a quarterback change in Minshew, but his injury on their first drive got the best of him. He's headed to the blue tent as Chris Oladokun completes his first career pass to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs finally get on the board with a field goal, and it'll be interesting to see how Oladokun plays.

Chris Oladokun must be good they gave him Joe Montana's old number. #chiefskingdom https://t.co/DwraUHUyhx — Jeff Martin (@rockchalkjeff) December 21, 2025

Did you have Chris Oladokun on your bingo card today? Shut up…no you didn’t 😂 #ChiefsKingdom — MikeAranaShow (@MikeAranaShow) December 21, 2025

Hooray for Harrison Butker hitting a 50+ yard field goal! 😮‍💨#ChiefsKingdom — Eddie Resurreccion (@EdmarResurrecc1) December 21, 2025

The Titans marched down the field, spurred by a huge pass from Ward, and scored the game's first touchdown. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears were excellent in that drive, as the Titans lean on their run game, and the Chiefs' defense is doing nothing to stop it.

CHIEFS defense just quit. This is gonna get uglier#ChiefsKingdom — Rob South (@RobSout95384215) December 21, 2025

The loss of Mahomes hasn’t motivated the @Chiefs defense in any way against a 2-10 team, has it? — 🌾🌾 (@katalyst43) December 21, 2025

Coming out of halftime, Ward has navigated his way around Steve Spagnuolo's defense and is consistently hitting big throws. His second touchdown throw of the day extends the Titans' lead.

If the chiefs lose, everyone but Bolton, George, and cook - bye.



We should have to kick 4 field goals to beat the titans. Defense is just bad. — Brady Castillo (@CastilloBr12747) December 21, 2025

The Chiefs are legitimately trying on defense, playing a bunch of guys who have no business on the field (because they're vets and leaving), and KC is losing 16-6 to the Titans. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 21, 2025

The Titans go for it on 4th down and are unable to get it. That sets up the Chiefs with excellent field position, but Oladokun fumbled the ball. They were able to retain possession, but it forced them to kick the field goal.

I thought Minshew was bad, omg Chris Oladokun is even worse!!! KC Chiefs practically have no decent QB anymore…Mahomes injured, Minshew injured… — Drinking Agua (@DrinkingAgua) December 21, 2025

It's 2025, and the Chiefs are getting blown out by the Titans. Andy Reid's offenses aren't elite anymore, and it's clear that this team needs some help. The Titans score another touchdown, helped by a defensive offside penalty on a field goal attempt.

Andy Reid gotta go ahead and retire after this. Even without Mahomes losing like this to the worst team in the league is the ultimate embarrassment — Kasey Ray (@kaseyray11) December 21, 2025

I hope Clark Hunt, Brett Veach and Andy Reid really see how hilariously bad their football team is without Patrick Mahomes #ChiefsKingdom — Sam Michel (@SamMichelHSPN) December 21, 2025

The Chiefs have not been given many calls this season, but the referees helped them in this meaningless game against the Titans. Simmons clearly notified the refs he was coming in as eligible, and after they scored a touchdown, they threw the flag on his ineligibility.

The refs blatantly screwed Jeffrey Simmons and the Titans. #KCvsTEN — Roger (@sir_roger1) December 21, 2025

The Chiefs will lose to the Titans 26-9, in a pitiful performance from the reigning AFC champions.

