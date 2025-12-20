What the Chiefs Have To Keep in Mind Against the Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs are in rare territory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. They'll be without their franchise quarterback and with a lot of impactful players injured. The Chiefs will have to find a way to get the ball moving without some of their top offensive weapons.

Patrick Mahomes is on the IR, but he's not the only one. Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton, Jaylon Moore, and Jawaan Taylor won't be available on offense. On defense, they're gonna be without Leo Chenal , Trent McDuffie, and Derrick Nnadi.

Key Matchup

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches warm ups against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With the number of injuries they've suffered, the Chiefs are at a big risk of losing to the Titans. Losing would give them a better draft pick for the 2026 NFL draft , but the Titans have only won two games and are 0 - 7 at home. The Chiefs may be on the road, but they're the favorite to win the game for a reason.

A loss to the Titans shows a larger issue within the organization. After all, it's not like Andy Reid tore his ACL. Gardner Minshew has plenty of starting experience under his belt. He's one of the better backups in the NFL.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article going over some of the key matchups to look out for in every game in Week 16 . For the Chiefs' game against the Titans, they have to look out for their rushing attack, as the Titans have been rushing the ball effectively these past two weeks.

"The Titans’ offense has been sluggish for most of 2025, but the rushing attack has been surprisingly effective over the last two weeks. In their last two games, the Titans are fifth in rushing success rate and sixth in EPA per play. It coincides with an uptick in performance from the offensive line, and Tony Pollard (65.9 grade; 47th) has 265 rushing yards in that window — the most in the NFL", said Valentine.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) warms up prior to the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Having Nnadi out for this game will make it harder for them to win in the trenches, but they still have both of their starting edge rushers. The Chiefs' defense is top ten in the NFL at preventing the run, and a matchup against a young, hungry team like the Titans is a perfect way to see what this team is made of.

With Mahomes out, it's easy to make excuses and roll over in defeat. However, if this team were to rally and beat a team they should beat, it shows that the heart of the Chiefs hasn't left them.

Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs' taking on the Titans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).