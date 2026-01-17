How LaFleur’s Actually Impacts the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This past week, John Harbaugh had his pick of the NFL litter. Eight teams with open head-coach roles, all of which were interested in talking to him.

Matt LaFleur was prepared to become this week’s Harbaugh but, according to Adam Schefter on Saturday morning, LaFleur and the Packers are now working toward a contract extension to keep him in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after their game on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-19. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

LaFleur in Green Bay opens door for Nagy in Tennessee

LaFleur, who’s 79-46-1 at the reins in Green Bay, was thought to be an especially strong candidate in Tennessee. LaFleur oversaw the Titans’ offense in 2018 before becoming Packers head coach.

But now that LaFleur and the Packers are working toward an extension, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is very much in play for the Titans.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

And not only does the 2018 NFL coach of the year have a great relationship with Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, he also has a strong recommendation from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Yeah, I love Coach Nagy,” Mahomes said Thursday in his first comments since season-ending surgery last month, “and he's done a lot of great things in my career to help me become the quarterback that I am. I know that he's looking to take that step and get back to the head-coaching spot, and I hope he gets another opportunity to do that.

“But he's a great man, a great person. It's been cool to see the changes to him as a coach, him going to be a head coach and coming back. But he gave me a lot of ideas to be better as a person, as a quarterback. And so, hoping the best for him as he goes through this head-coaching process and he gets another opportunity to go out there and lead an organization.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

2018 NFL Coach of Year

If Nagy gets that opportunity, it’ll mark his first head-coaching role since 2018-21 with the Chicago Bears. Nagy, who began coaching under Andy Reid as an Eagles intern in 2008, led the Bears to the playoffs his first season.

That also was the second NFL season for Mitchell Trubisky, the second-overall selection in the 2017 draft. Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall in 2025, also will be in his second season.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) chases Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Nagy, whose Chiefs contract has expired, would have options should he not get the Titans job. Reid, however, has been mum on whether one of those options would be a return to Kansas City in the same role, or even a different role.

Reid rarely fires coaches, but after his first losing season in 13 years, the coach this month has reportedly terminated both his wide receivers coach Connor Embree and running backs coach Todd Pinkston.

