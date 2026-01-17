How LaFleur’s Actually Impacts the Chiefs
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This past week, John Harbaugh had his pick of the NFL litter. Eight teams with open head-coach roles, all of which were interested in talking to him.
Matt LaFleur was prepared to become this week’s Harbaugh but, according to Adam Schefter on Saturday morning, LaFleur and the Packers are now working toward a contract extension to keep him in Green Bay.
LaFleur in Green Bay opens door for Nagy in Tennessee
LaFleur, who’s 79-46-1 at the reins in Green Bay, was thought to be an especially strong candidate in Tennessee. LaFleur oversaw the Titans’ offense in 2018 before becoming Packers head coach.
But now that LaFleur and the Packers are working toward an extension, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is very much in play for the Titans.
And not only does the 2018 NFL coach of the year have a great relationship with Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, he also has a strong recommendation from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“Yeah, I love Coach Nagy,” Mahomes said Thursday in his first comments since season-ending surgery last month, “and he's done a lot of great things in my career to help me become the quarterback that I am. I know that he's looking to take that step and get back to the head-coaching spot, and I hope he gets another opportunity to do that.
“But he's a great man, a great person. It's been cool to see the changes to him as a coach, him going to be a head coach and coming back. But he gave me a lot of ideas to be better as a person, as a quarterback. And so, hoping the best for him as he goes through this head-coaching process and he gets another opportunity to go out there and lead an organization.”
2018 NFL Coach of Year
If Nagy gets that opportunity, it’ll mark his first head-coaching role since 2018-21 with the Chicago Bears. Nagy, who began coaching under Andy Reid as an Eagles intern in 2008, led the Bears to the playoffs his first season.
That also was the second NFL season for Mitchell Trubisky, the second-overall selection in the 2017 draft. Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall in 2025, also will be in his second season.
Nagy, whose Chiefs contract has expired, would have options should he not get the Titans job. Reid, however, has been mum on whether one of those options would be a return to Kansas City in the same role, or even a different role.
Reid rarely fires coaches, but after his first losing season in 13 years, the coach this month has reportedly terminated both his wide receivers coach Connor Embree and running backs coach Todd Pinkston.
Chiefs Kingdom, it’s the postseason. Keep winning with OnSI, where news and analysis from your beloved team is ready 365 days a year. And don’t ever miss another story; register for a FREE newsletter – emailed with all the latest each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert