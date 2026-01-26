Latest Mock Gives Chiefs a Wise Direction to Follow

The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of directions they can go with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They have a lot of areas of their roster that need to be addressed, but only one premium pick.

Their best bet is to draft the best player available, but that's easier said than done. In the same line of thinking, there are wrong choices they can make. Patrick Mahomes should be the sole priority of this team moving forward, and he needs all the help he can get coming back from an ACL injury. What would be the smartest way to use their selection given that train of thought?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Dalton Wasserman writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released his own mock draft after the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks won their respective matchups. For the Chiefs, Wasserman predicts they'll use their pick to address the offensive line by selecting Francis Mauigoa, an offensive tackle coming from the Miami Hurricanes.

"The Chiefs are facing a difficult salary cap situation this offseason, and right tackle Jawaan Taylor could emerge as a cap casualty with no guaranteed salary remaining on his contract. With or without Taylor, Kansas City needs to upgrade its offensive line. Miami’s Francis Mauigoa would add a physical presence in the run game and is coming off a 2025 season in which he led all qualified right tackles in pass-blocking grade (87.0)", said Wasserman.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The reason Mahomes got injured in the first place was his trying to create for his team out of structure and extend plays with his legs. That may not come as easily to him after his ACL injury, which is why their missing out on Jeremiyah Love could be a massive blow to their offense moving forward.

However, Mauigoa is likely the smartest way they can use their top pick. Offensive line is the lifeblood of any NFL team, and I'm not opposed to using consecutive first-rounders to round out the offensive line with young talent.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Josh Simmons was an excellent left tackle in his rookie season when he was available, and pairing him with Mauigoa on the right side would give them two young franchise tackles they don't have to worry about for the near future.

Bettering their offensive line also helps their rushing attack as well, as it gives them two people-movers off the edge that can make outside runs easier for an offense that just reunited with Eric Bieniemy.

Never again miss one major story related to Mauigoa when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).