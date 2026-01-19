Chiefs Leaning Interesting Direction in Latest Mock Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have some holes to fill this offseason. One major thing they are going to use to get better is the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs are going to have a higher pick than usual in most rounds in this draft, and they have to look to take full advantage of that. General manager Brett Veach has done a good job of finding the right players for the Chiefs in the draft. This time, he will look to get the better players at the top of each round.

The Chiefs have different areas on both sides of the ball that they need to make sure they address. Last year's draft, the Chiefs went on the offensive side around the first round.

The Chiefs are looking do anything that is going to help this team win next season. The early rounds for the Chiefs are going to be important, and it is going to be interesting to see which side of the ball the Chiefs prioritize more in this draft.

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs Vince Lombardi Trophy on display after the Chiefs thirty first overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trevor Ritchie of Pro Football Network has the Chiefs going on the offensive side of the ball in the early rounds in his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

Round 1, Pick 9: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

What better way for Kansas City to begin revitalizing its offense, specifically an ineffective running game, than by selecting maybe the most dynamic offensive weapon in the 2026 class?

Love can turn nothing into something with a single touch, threatening defenses as both a home-run rusher and a natural receiving option.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2, Pick 40: DL LT Overton, Alabama

Overton’s versatility makes him one of the more intriguing defensive line prospects on a deep 2026 board.

The 6’5”, 278-pound lineman brings notable explosiveness and point-of-attack strength, allowing him to consistently impact the run while showing promise as a pressure generator at the next level.

His ability to line up both inside and outside gives defensive coordinators a lot of creative flexibility, presenting more opportunities to vary front structures and disguise pressures.

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates after recovering a South Carolina fumble at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 74: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

This could be an intriguing option for the Chiefs as an eventual replacement for longtime starter Travis Kelce (36), whose NFL future remains uncertain.

The Ohio State tight end has always been a serious receiving threat, showing burst through his stems, excellent body control during in-stride adjustments, quickness and agility to evade defenders, and the strength to push through contact.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) runs a route during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Klare has also made significant progress as a blocker, though the technique behind pad level and hand placement is still being refined.

