Chiefs Look to End Multiple Losing Streaks Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs' season hasn't gone the way many expected it would this deep into the season. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers sit ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC West division standings, as the Chiefs head into Week 12 with a 5-5 overall record.
Going into the game, the Chiefs have a tall task at hand in trying to take down the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts. While many believe this favors Kansas City, the Colts have played good football as of late, and more so, have played well against the Chiefs in their most recent meetings.
How A Win Would End Two Losing Streaks:
The Chiefs have lost their recent two games, a Week 9 battle against the Buffalo Bills, and last week to the AFC West division leader Denver Broncos. This two-game losing streak marks the second time the franchise has endured it this season, beginning the campaign with a 0-2 record.
Carrying the burden of losing two games in a row has to be on the minds of the Chiefs in the locker room. If the Chiefs lose, their playoff chances drop dramatically, as seeing the franchise not competing for a championship is a very real possibility.
However, if they're able to end their two-game losing streak with recent games played with a victory, they would also end the two-game winning streak that the Colts hold over Kansas City as well.
In the franchise's two most recent games against one another, the Colts have walked away victorious. Patrick Mahomes has yet to beat the Colts in his NFL career, but he's performed well in the past, if that gives anybody any confidence.
In 2019, the Colts beat the Chiefs 19-13, and in 2022, the Chiefs fell short again by the score of 20-17. Seeing that the Chiefs have played several one-score games this season and have found themselves on the opposite side compared to 2024's campaign, they can't afford a close loss to the Colts.
Sunday will be Colts quarterback Daniel Jones' second game against the Chiefs in his career, his second playing at Arrowhead.
If the Chiefs lose this game, their path to the playoffs becomes increasingly more difficult, but according to several players and coaches, they feel nothing but confident going into the game. Chiefs Kingdom will need to show up and make Arrowhead the loudest stadium in the world, specifically on Sunday, Nov 23rd.
