Reviewing the Starting Offensive Line Performance Against the Colts

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the Chiefs' starting offensive line and how it performed against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below:

Below is a transcript from Nov 21 of tight end Travis Kelce speaking to the media ahead of the Chiefs' matchup with the Colts.

Q: On this team being better than last year’s team.

KELCE: “I just think the chemistry, how together we are, how much we’re willing to fight for each other. I think it’s not a matter of effort, it’s all just execution. We’re in here every single day grinding our tails off trying to get that fixed. You feel it from the coaches; they’re tightening things up a little bit so we focus on those details and so we can play fast and play with a purpose. Outside of that, I think the chemistry of this team is one of the most fun teams I’ve been on in a while.”

Q: How excited are you for the rest of the season?

KELCE: “I’m excited every single day we come into this building. There’s still a chance (and) I’m fighting man. I think right now it’s a different season than we’ve had really since I can remember. With that being said, every single day is a new challenge, and I love that. I love that opportunity. We get a great football team (Indianapolis Colts) that is playing amazing on both offensive and defensive sides of the football.

They have a great run game, pass game (and) playmakers all over the field. Defensively, they’re very stout. They’re getting one of our ex-Super Bowl winners (Colts CB) Charvarius (Ward) back this week so it’s only going to make our job a little bit harder, and we just have to focus. I have all the faith in the world of everybody in this building of going out there and finding a way to get a win this weekend.”

Q: On Colts Tyler Warren.

KELCE: “I don’t know, man. He’s (Tyler Warren) a big dude coming out of Penn State. He’s an absolute

force, and you can see why he’s got a lot of success early. How he ran with the ball when he was in college, his feel for zones, his ability to go up and make a catch over top of everybody, just a big target out there. I’m excited for his future, but hopefully we can hold him to a few yards this week.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).