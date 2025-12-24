Final Chiefs Injury Report Shows Another Concern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs need a Christmas miracle.

After ballooning their injured reserve to 19 players Wednesday, they’re now dealing with another hurdle: Illness.

Just a day before kicking off Christmas night with the Broncos (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), Kansas City listed three defensive starters as questionable for the game.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Leading tackler Nick Bolton, the quarterback of Kansas City’s defense, popped up Wednesday as limited at practice with illness. So did the team’s leader in sacks, defensive end George Karlaftis. And combined with defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, three defensive starters are questionable with illness.

Two other players were listed as questionable, Nikko Remigio and Jaylon Moore.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Special teams, too

The team’s primary punt returner, Remigio missed the Dec. 7 loss to Houston with a concussion and shoulder injury. But after coming back in last week’s loss at Tennessee, he appeared on the injury report with a knee. A full participant Monday, he did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday.

If Remigio can’t go, the Chiefs are expected to again use Xavier Worthy in the punt-return role.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Moore injured his knee on the game’s second play Dec. 14 against the Chargers. He returned in the first half before aggravating the knee and missing the rest of the game. The tackle was inactive last week at Tennessee.

If he returns to action against the Broncos, he could be a candidate to start. The Chiefs have taken their lumps with first-time starters Esa Pole and Chu Godrick, respectively at left and right tackle, over the last three games. Moore has started games at both tackle spots this season.

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) runs for yards after the catch against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13), linebacker Cole Christiansen (48) and safety Bryan Cook (6) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Cornerback could return

One player not listed with a game status is cornerback Nazeeh Johnson. On injured reserve much of the season, the Chiefs opened his practice window last week and are expected to activate him prior to Thursday’s game.

They’ll need him. Kansas City on Wednesday moved starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie (knee) and Jaylen Watson (groin) to season-ending injured reserve. Kansas City is expected to start Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton on Thursday, and use Joshua Williams in a reserve role.

Johnson went on injured reserve at the end of August after sustaining a shoulder injury during preseason. Kansas City was counting on him in a reserve role after he played 16 games with six starts in 2024.

