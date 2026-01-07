Chiefs Make First Offseason Moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs have added a former Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

No, not that Dolphins wide receiver.

Andrew Armstrong, a 6-4, 210-pound prospect out of Arkansas, signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday. The team also inked running back ShunDerrick Powell and held a tryout for defensive end Warren Peeples.

Armstrong signed with the Dolphins as a non-drafted free agent in May. He spent all of training camp with Miami and was waived in the final roster reduction. Out of the league until signing with the Lions’ practice squad Dec. 1, he spent a week in Detroit.

In college, Armstrong earned first-team All-SEC honors and led the conference in receptions (78), yards (1,140) and yards per game (103.6). He finished his career with a catch in each of his final 39 games, and played with Lions draft choice Isaac TeSlaa.

Intriguing running back joins team, too

Powell, a 5-7, 183-pound back, joined the Eagles as a non-drafted free agent in May and spent OTAs, camp and the preseason in Philadelphia.

He posted 23 yards on 10 carries during the preseason, including a 19-yard burst and a nifty 2-yard touchdown run. Waived in the final roster reduction, Powell was out of the league until signing with the Chiefs Tuesday.

A two-time All-American in college, Powell finished his career at Central Arkansas in 2024, averaging 8.2 yards per carry, with 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also returned kickoffs.

Powell began his college career at North Alabama, where he shared Atlantic Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2022, topping 200 rushing yards in four games and finishing fourth in the nation in rushing.

Buechele ready to help postseason team

Also on Tuesday, quarterback Shane Buechele cleared waivers and became a free agent, free to sign with any of the 14 teams currently preparing for the playoffs.

Waived Monday, Buechele had just made his NFL debut in Sunday’s 14-12 loss at Las Vegas, two weeks after the Chiefs brought him back to shore up their depleted quarterback room on Dec. 22 after losing Gardner Minshew to a season-ending knee injury.

Buechele, who turns 28 on Thursday, could return to the Buffalo Bills.

Also Tuesday, former Chiefs practice-squad defensive back Tanner McCalister joined Denver on a practice-squad contract. McCalister will now help the No. 1-seeded Broncos during their first-round bye and throughout the playoffs.

The AFC tournament goes through Denver this season.

