Chiefs Quickly Release QB in Flurry of Monday Moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shane Buechele’s whirlwind 13-day visit with the Chiefs is over.

The organization waived the reserve quarterback less than 24 hours after he made his NFL debut in Sunday’s 14-12 loss at Las Vegas. Kansas City re-signed Buechele on Dec. 22 after losing Gardner Minshew to a season-ending knee injury – one week after Patrick Mahomes’ ACL surgery.

What the move means

The quick release isn’t a knock on Buechele but rather a gift. Should he go unclaimed on waivers Tuesday, he’d be free to sign with any playoff-bound team. Those options would include the Bills, who never replaced Buechele last month when the Chiefs signed him to their active roster from the Buffalo practice squad, Dec. 22.

Buechele, who turns 28 on Thursday, got his first NFL snaps on Sunday. Playing the full second half, he provided an immediate spark to a sleep-walking offense and led the Chiefs on a 50-yard field-goal drive to knot the game, 6-6, in the third quarter.

Over six full drives, Buechele guided Kansas City to three field goals but also took five sacks, including Tyree Wilson’s fourth-quarter safety that wound up as the difference in the game. Tackle Chu Godrick was too late on the edge to block Wilson.

Buechele, who was 7 of 14 for 88 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, completed a 51-yard pass to Hollywood Brown late in the game. That connection set up a go-ahead field goal before Daniel Carlson hit a career-long 60-yard field goal with no time remaining.

Other moves Monday

The Chiefs retained the rights of four players on reserve/future contracts Monday: Linebacker Kam Arnold, defensive tackle Marcus Harris, wide receiver Jimmy Holiday and tackle Matt Waletzko.

Holiday spent most of his rookie season with the Chiefs, who originally signed him as a non-drafted free agent in May and then carried him on the practice squad much of the year. Elevated before Sunday’s game, he made his NFL debut in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Waletzko, the Cowboys’ fifth-round selection in the 2022 draft, joined the Chiefs as a practice-squad player late in the year and spent the final week on the active 53-man roster. He didn’t play in 2025.

Harris, a former University of Kansas player, and Arnold both joined the practice squad last week.

NFL teams typically sign players to reserve/future contracts in the days immediately after season finales. Players eligible for these contracts usually played little or no snaps for NFL teams in the just-completed season. Their signing commits them to the Chiefs and gives the team an extended opportunity to evaluate them during the offseason program and training camp.

Additionally, the Chiefs on Monday terminated the contract of defensive back Tanner McCalister.

