Matt Nagy Details What Chiefs Must Do to Topple Colts' Defense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke from the podium before practice on Thursday. The Chiefs (5-5) are hosting Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
On last week’s loss:
“I think for us, No. 1, it's the mindset of, you have to be able to finish. And that's what we talked about to begin the week, when we went back and reviewed the tape. There's a few things internally that, schematically, that we talk through as an offense of what we want to do. And it's creating that ownership from the coaches’ side of, ‘Okay, what plays are we putting in? What are we running?’ And then when the play is, there's a lot that goes into that, in that moment of making sure we have it the right direction.
“There's so much stuff that goes in with a route. Is there a conversion? There's so many things that go into it. And I think in that moment when you got to finish the game in four-minute, whether it's tied, whether you're winning, and finishing with the ball in your hands is our job, no matter how you do it.
“We didn't do it, plain and simple, and that's been our focus. How are we going to get in that situation again and win the game? Stating the obvious, it hasn't been done much this year, with the 0-5 number that's out there. So, we take that serious. We understand that, and we all want to make sure that we're locking in on our jobs.”
On Andy Reid during these times:
“Well, he's the best leader in these moments right now, when you get into, ‘Okay, schematically, are we putting our guys in the best positions possible throughout the game?’ And then when the plays are called and the guys go out there in that moment, are we doing it exactly how it's supposed to be done with the details. Coach Reid, when you talk about Day 1 with Coach Reid and his organization and his team, the No. 1 thing you talk about and you learn as a player and coach is details. That matters.
“You got to be careful of going over the top with it, because you want players to play, but there's reasons why we do things, and I think all of that, in that moment, throughout the game, that was a big part of it, not finishing the game. But there was much more that goes into it throughout the game to not put us in that scenario.”
On the two deep overthrows by Patrick Mahomes early in the game:
“Yeah, so we got to hit on those. When we throw them, we got to hit it. We got to make them connect. And I know we've talked about giving a guy an opportunity, even sometimes we'll use the phrase, ‘If he's covered, he's uncovered.’ And so sometimes being able to give yourself a chance to catch the ball, that's what Pat was upset about with himself, making sure he gives the guy a chance. On both of those the overthrows, you just don't have a chance.
“Love the mentality of what he did. There's two other throws in that game where we went downtown and we had a 47-yard defensive pass interference and a 41-yard (defensive pass interference). That's hidden yards, that you got to keep that going. But especially early in the game, we want to connect on those.”
On those passes not requiring perfect throws:
“That's probably the easiest way to put it. Yeah, just don't try to be perfect. He's one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the history of this game. He's super accurate. He can make throws that people can't make. When you're throwing a post alert over the top, which both of those basically were, sometimes just put it in the vicinity and let your guy go make a play. And I think, trust me, right after that series, when we went four-and-out and punted the ball, no one was more pissed off at himself than Pat. He was, at himself. So I think that that speaks to where he's at.”
On the challenges presented by the Colts’ defense, and coordinator Lou Anarumo:
“Yeah, a lot. He does a great job. He knows us pretty well, obviously, being in Cincinnati. I think he's a phenomenal defensive coordinator, a great person. What a job he's doing right now in Indianapolis. So, he presents a lot of different things. Gives you different looks. He has a lot of different schemes on the defensive side that he makes you prepare for. And so, we understand that. And I think, for us, just going back to that game we just played, you don't make it real hard. You keep it real simple. Like, just play the game. Play fast and stay away from penalties, execution, start fast, finish faster, and good things will happen.”
On operational inefficiency, especially at the end of the game:
“Not in that situation. There were times throughout the game where maybe there's something, we run into some issues with substitutions, or if there's a motion and a shift. I feel like we did a pretty good job with getting that set. And in those moments, you want to keep things as simple as you can, so guys can play fast. But for that play in general, nothing stood out for us with that.”
On what went wrong with the sack off the cornerback blitz in the fourth quarter:
“Yeah, there's again, it goes into some details, without getting into scheme, they did a good job with what they pressured. That was good. And we didn't -- they got us. They got us on that one. And just credit to them.”
On getting more targets to Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce and others in the intermediate area:
“I think we could be better at it, for sure. Last year, it was so much of not downfield. This year, it's more downfield with that aggressive mindset, being able to connect on those. I really don't care what it is. I really don't. For us, the mentality right now is, let's make sure that whatever, wherever we're at conceptually with the play, if it is intermediate to those guys, which they're good at, let's take advantage of those and let them run after the catch. That's okay.
“But when we take these investment shots downfield, let's connect on them. And then again, we're in a place right now where we understand the sense of urgency as a group, collectively, we know where we're at.
“I will make it loud and clear: There's no other people or players around that I would rather be around to go do this thing the right way. And we understand where we stand, and we got to do it. It's like everybody said, you can't talk; you got to do it. That's our mindset. We can only go 1-0 this weekend, that's it.”
Chiefs Kingdom, don’t miss a word of the most thorough information from your team. Register for our FREE newsletter, arriving in your inbox with the latest in-depth news every morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.