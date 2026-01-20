Why Chiefs Should Tread Carefully With Eric Bieniemy Decision

With Matt Nagy presumably taking a head coach job elsewhere in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator position was a major storyline heading into the offseason.

The lack of noise and movement in that department raised speculation that Andy Reid and Kansas City could be waiting for a specific team's season to end. That team was the Chicago Bears, whose magical run came to an abrupt end on Sunday night, falling to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 at Soldier Field.

The name on the coaching staff that had been speculated as a possibility was running backs coach Eric Bieniemy. The 56-year-old coach served as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2018-2022, so this will provide familiarity for Reid and the coaching staff.

However, is this the right decision by Kansas City? Or was it a missed opportunity by the Chiefs, who have lacked offensive production the last couple of seasons?

This is the Wrong Hire

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hiring Bieniemy is not the wrong choice because he is a bad coach. It is the wrong decision because there are multiple options that would elevate Kansas City's offense. Reid decided to hire a coach that provided more comfort, as Bieniemy has been in the system. The Chiefs' offense has been stale for the last few years, and although that was with Nagy, it is essentially going to be the same system.

Quite frankly, Kansas City's offense needs to evolve with a strong rushing attack, as Patrick Mahomes recovers from a torn ACL. Even when the 30-year-old quarterback returns, the Chiefs need to minimize the number of hits he takes, and a service running game allows Mahomes to play in a controlled pocket.

While hiring Bieniemy will give Kansas City a continuation of its current offensive scheme, that may not be in the best interest of the team heading into 2026.

Strong Candidates Still Available

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions were one of the most compelling landing spots for an offensive mind to take over as the play-caller. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel seemed to be the perfect candidate for that opportunity, but the Lions elected to hire former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for the same position.

McDaniel is clearly the most-coveted offensive mind on the market, and it would have been an apparent upgrade for the Chiefs, but Reid refuses to hire outside of his coaching tree, which could end up backfiring for Kansas City.

And OnSI means more in getting the most thorough coverage from your beloved Chiefs. So, register for our FREE newsletter -- an email with all the latest news each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.