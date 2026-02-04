Matt Nagy's Next Stop Catching Flak for Chiefs-Related Reason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Initial grades for John Harbaugh’s most important hire don’t appear positive.

Harbaugh on Tuesday tapped former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for the role on his first New York Giants staff, no doubt after a strong recommendation from Harbaugh’s former Eagles head coach, Andy Reid.

Now, according to ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, Giants fans should get ready for plenty of run-pass options.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“RPO is going to be a big part of that offense,” Kimes said on Tuesday’s edition of NFL Live from Super Bowl LX. “It was a big part in Kansas City. It'll be a big part of the offense in New York.

“I think the one thing, though, you'd really like to see that's different from Kansas City is the run game. In Kansas City, the run game really just stems from the pass. It's just an extension of that. And Patrick Mahomes has to make so many of those choices. A lot of them are tagged to RPOs. I don't think that's how you can do things in New York.”

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinators had Chiefs covered

It shouldn’t have been how the Chiefs did things in Kansas City, either. Reid and Nagy called RPOs on 14.3 percent of plays, most in the league according to For the Numbers. To compound that tendency, of the 114 RPOs with Mahomes at quarterback, 92.1 percent of the time he passed the ball.

The Chiefs became the most predictable offense in the league, one of the reasons Kansas City was so challenged to overcome fourth-quarter deficits at the rate it had in prior seasons. Calling his own plays, Nagy can’t afford to allow the same thing to happen with the Giants.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) grabs the snap, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiefs taught Giants what not to do

“You want this offense with Jaxson Dart,” Kimes added, “I wouldn't say run-first, because that's kind of an archaic way of looking at it, but that should be the strength of this football team. So, I think for Matt Nagy, that's the challenge here. You didn't run the ball well in Kansas City so, New York, you've got challenges.

“You got good backs, got some pieces. You got a dual-threat quarterback. You got to figure out how to run.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs also need to figure out how to run, on first and second downs. While Kareem Hunt was near automatic in short-yardage, the Chiefs struggled mightily running the ball in other situations.

According to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, the Chiefs produced only 2.7 yards after contact per carry -- tied for last in the league.

“Their six runs of 10-plus yards over expected were tied with the Raiders for the fewest in the league,” Patra wrote Tuesday. “Adding a dynamic weapon to the backfield who can generate consistent chunk plays, including in the passing game, would be a boon with ﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿ coming off a knee injury.”

