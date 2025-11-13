Nagy Reveals What Frustrated Him Most in Chiefs’ Loss at Buffalo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke from the podium before practice Thursday. The Chiefs (5-4) will visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On what kept him busier during the bye week, self-scouting or opponent scouting:
“There's a little bit of both. We're able to really dive into the self-scout part. I think that's important, to see any tendencies that you might have. Everybody does that. I think sometimes it's telling, what you think you might be doing well or not doing well, and sometimes it's flipped. So, you hit on that, but then at the same point in time, division game coming up against a great football team. So, we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can and using that time off to work ahead as well.”
On whether self-scouting can reveal important info:
“It can be, yeah. You get the numbers every week, and it kind of tells you where you sit in regard to this, the rankings. Some coaches take those rankings and they care, I should say politely, they care more or less about some more than others. But at the same point in time, it's important that if you're doing something well, how do you keep it that way? Because the defense is looking at you to stop it. And then at the same, you're also trying to see, what are we not doing well, and you usually tend to focus more on that. And then you got to put it into action.”
On Patrick Mahomes’ scouting himself against Buffalo in honest fashion:
“Really, to me, when you look at it from a bigger picture, you look at it from not so much individual. The thing that stuck out, and we talked about as a team and as an offense, is we started off that game with three and out, and then we came out in the second half, we started off the third quarter, we went three and out.
“We were not efficient at the end of the half with getting a touchdown. We got a field goal from the 1-yard line. And they stopped us on fourth down. So, the things that we've been good at most of the year, we struggled with and that's a credit to Buffalo. They did a great job of putting us in those positions, and they're a good football team.
“So to Pat, Pat's always going to be hard on himself. We as coaches want to see, schematically, where can we be better? And then now you got to be able to respond. It's not going to be an easy year. It's not going to be an easy week. As the weeks go on, you win and lose. How do you handle adversity?”
On Josh Simmons’ return to practice Wednesday:
“I thought he did well. Again, excited that he's back in the building. But like you said, it's one practice. Keep that going and just see where that goes.”
On Denver’s quality defense at all three levels:
“Well, that’s the very first thing that jumps out on tape. You go back to the some of the statistics, and you see the one thing that jumps out to me is red zone-wise there; it's not just this year that they're No. 1. They're good every year. So, I think Vance Joseph does a great job at doing some things schematically. He's got great players. That jumps out, making sure we're efficient there. And then just you look at that front. I mean, they lead the league in sacks. They make game-changing plays, which I think is very important, that if you stay in -- that's the other thing, in the Buffalo game, we had a ton of third-and-8, 9, 10-pluses in that game. Stay out of those. They know that, but we know it, too, and we got to figure out ways to do it.
“But they're really good across the board. They've lost some valuable players too, and they're still good, so that's a credit to them.”
On whether they feel good about Kareem Hunt and the run game, despite playing from behind and not being able to use it as much at Buffalo:
“We do. We feel good about that. And I agree with you, in the game there versus Buffalo, we had some good things going, and sometimes it's just the rhythm. But big-picture for us, as we look at kind of how the year has gone, where we feel with our run game, we feel like, internally, as an offense, that we like some things we're doing.
“And we want to grow from that. It's so important in these times, especially this time of the year where the weather changes, you can't be one-dimensional, No. 1. And No. 2, you always got to be able to run the football. It sets up play-action and screens. So, we like where we're at. We want to keep that going, and it's going to be a super big test against a great defense.”
On Maxwell Hairston revealing he noticed tendencies in Xavier Worthy:
“I think there's some stuff in there. When I say big-picture, we're always looking at our guys. We're always trying to help our guys out with tendencies, not just schematically, but what they're doing as well. So, the guys know it. We do that every week. And I don't know where he was coming from with that, other than just saying what he felt. And so, let's be able to stay on top of that stuff, look at it and respect that.”
On 15 Broncos players with a sack and the importance of offensive-line communication:
“Huge, that communication is massive. They're good enough as it is one-on-one. So, you just go one-on-one, they're really good. Then you throw in some stunts and some blitzes and second-level guys coming into it. Then you throw in the communication part. They're good at it. So, we just got to make sure schematically that we understand, we like where we're at as an offensive line. We like where we're at with our protections.
“And then in the run game, that's critical, too. Let's just make sure we understand, we respect how good they are, but we'll put together a plan. They’ll put together their plan, and then we go butt heads and see where it lasts. But ton of respect because they're really good, and they've been that way.”
On his assessment of Worthy, Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice together for three games:
“As much as we can. There's times you kind of look back after a game and you look at some of the play time, where guys are and where they’re at schematically. But like Coach said Week 1, there's only one football. And I think when our guys understand that, which they do, they do such a great job. I've been saying to everybody in here, when we talk about the amount of selflessness that we have on this team. And I'm with it internally, with the offense, I see it, and you love that.
“And then as a as a person, that's a part of this. As an offensive coordinator, you got to also do the therapy of making sure guys understand they might not have a bunch of catches or targets, but they're involved another way, and they got to appreciate that.”
On improving against pressure moving forward:
“Yeah, I mean, there's ways that we think we want to use. I'm not going to get into it schematically, obviously. I know internally here, we feel like we have a good plan, and we know that they got good players. We like our offensive-line players, and it's just about two good teams going at it, big game, big division game. And that's what I think everybody wants.”
