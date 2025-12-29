Who Might Play Their Final Game for Chiefs in Week 18

2025 didn't go the way the Kansas City Chiefs franchise had hoped, as they enter Week 18, where a win or loss will result in the same outcome: missing the playoffs.

Several players got injured this season, most prominently quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But regardless, the front office has to look at this season and find areas to improve, which means letting some players go and filling needs appropriately.

A handful of players are set to become free agents at season's end, and though some of these players have been crucial players for the franchise over the last few seasons, they're in jeopardy of playing their last game as members of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's the Top 4 players who could don a Chiefs uniform for the last time in Week 18.

1. TE Travis Kelce

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after first down during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce is nearing the end of his contract and nearing the end of his career in the National Football League. His Hall of Fame career has all been played in Kansas City, and while it may be a bittersweet ending for Kelce as a Chief, the franchise has to look forward.

While he hasn't played poorly this season, collecting over 800 receiving yards and scoring five touchdowns, he isn't the same Travis Kelce that fans have become accustomed to. Kelce is expected to make his retirement decision early in the offseason.

2. RB Isiah Pacheco

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) enters the stadium before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Things haven't been the same for Isiah Pacheco in a Chiefs uniform since the 2022 season, when he collected a career-high 935 rushing yards. He's played in 20 regular season games between 2024 and 2025, collecting 772 rushing yards in 201 carries. He collected 935 rushing yards in 205 carries in 2023.

The Chiefs' running back room needs a revamp, and unfortunately for Pacheco, he could be on the chopping block, especially considering that Kareem Hunt has more rushing yards and averages less yardage per carry.

3. WR Hollywood Brown

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) celebrates after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hollywood Brown's career in Kansas City hasn't been poor, but it has been filled with injury. This season, Brown was a major part of the offense while Rashee Rice was sidelined, but he has since faded into the background.

Still a valuable wide receiver, if this is Brown's final season as a member of the Chiefs, fans should only wish him the best in his future endeavors.

4. WR Juju Smith-Schuster

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Juju Smith-Schuster has done well in his tenure with the Chiefs, but with the wide receiving room needing more impactful players, the veteran might be lacing up his cleats one more time for Kansas City in Week 18.

A great personality and teammate, Smith-Schuster still has upside in the NFL, but with the Chiefs likely to lean in a different direction in free agency, or potentially through the NFL Draft, if they don't give Jalen Royals a chance in 2026, Week 18 will end the third tenure for Smith-Schuster in KC.

