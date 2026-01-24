Assessing How Coaching Landscape in the AFC Affects the Chiefs

There is coaching movement every year, but this offseason has been particularly active, as at one point, there were 10 head coach vacancies. In addition, several teams entered this offseason with needs at the coordinator positions.

That included the Kansas City Chiefs, who needed to address the offensive coordinator position, as Matt Nagy's contract expired at the conclusion of the season. On Friday, the Chiefs officially hired Eric Bieniemy , bringing back the 56-year-old coach who spent 2018-2022 as Kansas City's offensive coordinator.

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Of the 10 head coach openings, seven were from the AFC, including the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, who have each been formidable playoff teams for the better part of a decade.

With that being the case, let's assess the coaching landscape in the AFC and how specific hires affect the Chiefs in 2026 and potentially beyond.

Los Angeles Chargers' Mixed Feelings on Coaching Movement

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After firing former Greg Roman, the Chargers suddenly became one of the most attractive landing spots for an offensive play-caller. Los Angeles wasted no time filling the vacancy and arguably hired the best candidate for the position, in Mike McDaniel.

The former Miami Dolphins' head coach has been heavily scrutinized, but in terms of scheme and play design, McDaniel is regarded as one of the most creative offensive minds in the league. With Justin Herbert at quarterback, McDaniel's playbook will expand, as the 27-year-old quarterback can make any throw on the field. With Herbert's shortcomings in the playoffs, McDaniel could be the play-caller that the six-year veteran needs to get over the hump in the postseason.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Friday, McDaniel interviewed with Buffalo for its head coach vacancy. If the two sides agree to a deal, it would be an absolute gut punch for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers. It has been reported that McDaniel will officially join Los Angeles if he is not chosen for a head coaching position.

While the Chargers' offensive coaching staff improved, their defense took a major hit, losing defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who will take over as the head coach in Baltimore. Minter was the mastermind behind the Chargers' top-end defense over the last two years. Los Angeles' defensive effectiveness during that span was a coaching masterclass, as the Chargers' most notable defender was safety Derwin James. It will prove to be a major loss if Los Angeles' defensive personnel does not improve.

Miami Adds Stability at Head Coach

Jan 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley, right, joined by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, left, speak to reporters during their introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins have been underwhelming ever since 2023 when Tua Tagovailoa led the league in passing with 4,624 yards. The Dolphins hired the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as the team's head coach and Green Bay's vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Both hires should provide Miami with stability, as the Dolphins have lacked accountability and roster construction, as the team has lacked both in recent memory.