Chiefs Should Hope Bills Hire This Coach

This offseason has been dominated by the ever-changing coaching market, which has included several marquee teams that have fallen to the Kansas City Chiefs in recent postseason.

Of those teams, the Buffalo Bills have been conducting a search for their new head coach after firing Sean McDermott, who spent the last nine seasons at Orchard Park.

The decision to move on from McDermott was not shocking, as the 51-year-old coach had struggled to get over the hump in the postseason, much in part because of Kansas City, and the Bills' failure to reach the Super Bowl without the Chiefs in the playoff picture this season was the final straw for Buffalo’s ownership to make the change.

Latest News in Buffalo

The Bills need to take advantage of Josh Allen's all-worldly talents , and at least reach the final game of the season. Buffalo has interviewed several candidates, but reports surfaced on Friday that Mike McDaniel would be meeting with the Bills on Friday.

The Bills are interviewing new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for their head coaching job today, per source. McDaniel, of course, spent the last four years in the AFC East as Dolphins head coach.



McDaniel will be Jim Harbaugh’s OC if he doesn’t land an HC job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 23, 2026

McDaniel accepted the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator position earlier this week, potentially altering the landscape of the AFC West. However, it appears that the Bills are interested in the former Miami Dolphins head coach.

The 42-year-old coach is highly regarded in league circles, and rightfully so. His tenure in Miami has partially marred his image as a head coach, but his offensive scheme remains fully respected. It can be argued that his shortcomings with the Dolphins were caused by limitations at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa. With strong quarterback play, which Allen and Justin Herbert both provide, McDaniel could prove why he has been one of the most coveted coaches during this hiring cycle.

Why McDaniel Jumping Ship to Buffalo Would Benefit the Chiefs

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Obviously, the Bills need to hire a formidable head coach who can help deliver a Super Bowl for the franchise. There are questions about McDaniel's ability to do that, but as stated, his downfall with the Dolphins was on Tagovailoa's shoulders. With Allen, McDaniel's play-calling ability could be highlighted.

Here is the truth of the matter: Allen is going to make any head coach look good, and maybe McDaniel would be able to maximize the 29-year-old quarterback's abilities. However, McDaniel's impact will be more apparent in Los Angeles.

Herbert has yet to win a playoff game in his first six years as a starting quarterback, which is unacceptable based on his talent and potential. The majority of Herbert's struggles in the postseason fall solely on his shoulders, but coaching is also a part of the equation.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Greg Roman was the Chargers' offensive coordinator the last two seasons. During that span, Los Angeles has scored one touchdown in the playoffs. If you believe that is on Herbert, which is a justifiable opinion, it is also fair to take into account that Roman's lack of offensive success in the playoffs with Baltimore was also evident. In the four playoff losses with Roman as the offensive play-caller, the Ravens averaged 11.2 points per game.

If McDaniel ends up in Los Angeles, he will have a playbook for an offense with Herbert, two elite tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, a rushing attack led by Omarion Hampton, and a wide receiver corps consisting of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre Harris.

The Chargers' offense has been underwhelming in the playoffs, but McDaniel could be the final piece of a perplexing jigsaw puzzle that has yet to be solved despite having multiple difference-making players. Los Angeles needs guidance on offense, and if those problems are solved, it will create more issues for the Chiefs. Not to mention, Kansas City would have to face McDaniel and this potential elite offense twice a year.

