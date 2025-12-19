Legendary TE Rob Gronkowski Gets Real About Travis Kelce

Following Week 15's loss, the Kansas City Chiefs won't be in the playoffs this season and will be without Patrick Mahomes for the final three games of the season. With the potential of finishing the season under .500, one topic continues to surface when discussing the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce is in the final year of his contract agreement with the Chiefs, meaning at season's end he will be a free agent. Kelce, 36, was thought to consider retirement last season following their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he decided to run it back and play out his contract.

With the contract no longer being an excuse, retirement talks have ramped up from several analysts and former players, most recently, arguably the best tight end in NFL history, Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski joined Kay Adams to give his thoughts on the future of Kelce in the National Football League, and much like others, his opinion isn't one that die-hard Chiefs fans want to hear.

Gronk's Thoughts

"Travis Kelce will not be back next year. He's had a significant career," Gronkowski said. "He has had an excellent year once again this year. He is a top tight end in the NFL. I'm not sure exactly what his stats are, but I know he's producing. And if any team can get the type of production that he's having this year, I mean, I'm talking like 25 other teams would take him in a heartbeat."

"In the end overall where the Kansas City Chiefs are with Patrick Mahomes getting hurt with everything else that's going on in Travis's Kelce's life, I think this is his last year. And what a heck of a career he has had. No doubt about that."

Gronkowski and Kelce's careers have been compared by many, as the two tight ends have raised the standard of what it means to be a great tight end in the NFL. If Kelce does decide to retire, he will leave behind an impressive legacy that will live on for years to come.

The Chiefs have Noah Gray under contract for 2026, as his role could easily increase if Kelce decides to hang up the cleats. Keep in mind, Kelce was reported in said that he will make his decision to return to the NFL or not very soon after the season concludes, so as not to make things difficult for the front office and its plans.

