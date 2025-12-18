What the Chiefs Have To Address in 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs' focus for the rest of the season should be on improving their draft pick in the 2026 NFL draft. They have a rare pick in the top 15 selections in this draft, and they can't afford to let it go to waste.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have gotten accustomed to selecting at the end of the first round, due to their massive amount of success. 2025 has been a buffer year, but they can come back even stronger if they nail their first-round selection. Which area of need should they be prioritizing on their roster?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Max Chadwick is a writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released his 2026 NFL mock draft, where he predicts how the first round will go. For the Chiefs, he believes they'll address their defensive line by selecting Keldric Faulk out of Auburn University.

"Not only is this the first time in 11 years that the Chiefs have missed the playoffs, but it is also the first season since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018 that Kansas City has failed to reach the AFC championship game", said Chadwick.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom would love this selection, as it would show that the Chiefs are trying to fix their misaligned defense. While I don't believe an edge rusher is at the top of their priority list, it's hard to pass up on a prospect like Faulk.

"As they begin a reset, the Chiefs address the defensive line with the selection of Keldric Faulk — a toolsy, ascending prospect who is still developing as a pass rusher but has posted an 89.0 PFF run-defense grade since 2024".

Keldric Faulk is a game-wrecking freak athlete



Fairly similar to Shemar Stewart and Mykel Williams pic.twitter.com/Vms9eHzSet — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 15, 2025

Faulk has officially declared for the NFL draft and will no doubt be a top 15 pick if the Chiefs aren't the team to snag him. His production dipped from last season, but all of the tools and physical components are there for a star in the NFL.

He has 29 total tackles, four passes defended, and just two sacks. Just because Auburn has struggled this season doesn't mean the Chiefs should be discouraged from taking him in the first round

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Jones isn't getting any younger, and he generates most of the pressure from their defensive line. By drafting Faulk, they can establish a young corps of pass rushers with Ashton Gillotte and George Karlaftis. It also opens the way for them to move off of Felix Anudike-Uzomah if they don't want to give him a massive contract extension in 2027.

