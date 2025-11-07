What the Chiefs Must Do Post-Bye
The Kansas City Chiefs got their behinds handed to them in a week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. This iconic rivalry produced one of its weakest matchups yet, as while it was a one-score game that came down to the wire, the Chiefs weren't playing like their usual selves.
Patrick Mahomes didn't even throw for a touchdown, something that hadn't happened since week 6 of last season. The Chiefs have a week of rest to tweak their game plans and to go over what went wrong, so they can fix it for the future.
Week 9 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article where he assigned grades to each team based on how they performed in week 9. Despite the loss, the Chiefs earned a B- due to the game still being relatively close despite everything going badly for the Chiefs.
"Patrick Mahomes has been so clutch in his career that it's always a shock when he fails, but that's what happened in Buffalo. The Bills defense harassed Mahomes for four straight quarters and the Chiefs quarterback struggled to hit his open receivers. In the second half, Mahomes completed just 8 of 19 passes", said Breech.
Mahomes played uncharacteristically throughout the game, and it led to the Chiefs digging themselves into a hole early. Obviously, he cannot play like that moving forward if the Chiefs want to find success and continue their dynasty. The Chiefs were quiet at the NFL trade deadline, and they must hope it doesn't come back to haunt them.
They needed serious help at both running back and defensive lineman, and they simply didn't make any moves, major or minor. Once they return to the field, their focus has to be on better offensive line play. The Bills' defense hunted Mahomes, and their ground game couldn't get going. They're going to need players on their offensive line to step up and play better if they want to rally back in the second half of the season.
Never again miss one major story related to what the Chiefs must do when they get back when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).