Which Chiefs’ Player Needs More Snaps in Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs are just one week away from concluding their troubled 2025 regular season. From getting to the Super Bowl three years in a row to missing the playoffs entirely, this has been a whirlwind of emotions for the Chiefs and Chiefs fans alike.

The Chiefs are on a five-game losing streak after losing to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, and their first game of 2026 is against another divisional rival. The Las Vegas Raiders and Broncos are on completely separate ends of the AFC West. There's no reason why the Chiefs should kick off the new year with a loss, especially to a team in contention for the first overall pick.

Biggest Priority

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) runs the ball during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Some members of Chiefs Kingdom are hoping the Chiefs embrace the tank and lose to the Raiders in Week 18 to improve their chances of netting a high draft pick in the upcoming draft. However, there's the players prides at stake. A divisional rival at that, Andy Reid and Chris Oladokun are going to try their hardest to secure the win.

The Raiders will be playing their own backup quarterbacks, and not a lot of starters will be suiting up for either team. With that being said, I think this game is the perfect opportunity to give Brashard Smith all the carries and catches he can muster.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) celebrates during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Smith was the last player the Chiefs selected in the draft last season, and as a seventh-round pick, I had high hopes he could be an exciting young playmaker for them out of the gate. The most dynamic part of Smith's game is that his speed allows him to play multiple positions: running back, wide receiver, and kick/punt returner. His small frame has led to him fumbling the ball once, but it isn't otherwise a problem that he's not the prototypical NFL size.

He's coming off a career game against the Broncos, where he contributed 131 yards of field positioning on special team plays. He looked like the most explosive player from either team, and the Chiefs need to build off of that against a Raiders team that's trying to lose.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) goes to the locker room before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Raiders gave up a kick return touchdown last game against the New York Giants. A special teams score for Smith would ensure him to be their primary returner next season, but it would also give the young player a lot of confidence with his field vision and playmaking moving forward.

The Chiefs have nothing to lose and all to gain by using Smith as much as they can. As long as he can handle it and isn't at risk of injury, he should be running routes, rushing the ball, and being their primary returner in Week 18.

