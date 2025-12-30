Why Chiefs' Nick Bolton Has Proved Invaluable in a Tough Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Denver had 72 offensive snaps in its 20-13 win over the Chiefs last week, more than any Chiefs opponent this season. Nick Bolton missed one of them.

And the only reason he had to sit out that single snap was because Chamarri Conner accidentally kicked him in the stomach while converging in the backfield.

“Bolton was on fire tonight,” Andy Reid said after the game.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) runs the ball after interception during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

An NFL-leading streak

He’s been on fire for quite some time. In fact, the quarterback of the Chiefs’ defense has at least 10 tackles in five straight games, the NFL’s longest active streak. He has a tackle for loss in three of his last four games. And along with his 12 stops against the Broncos, he added his first 2025 interception.

But what impresses Reid so much about Bolton isn’t his on-field production, it’s the example he sets for younger players. That’s why, unlike other teams around the league, Reid was thoroughly impressed with his team’s effort in its home finale.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) attempts to tackle during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Tonight, we got to play a lot of young guys, which is a positive,” Reid said Thursday. “And, they're following what the veterans are all about, their culture that they've established here. So, that's a positive that we can take out of this thing.”

When a rookie like Nohl Williams sees Bolton’s standard, or Kristian Fulton saw it before the cornerback made his first Chiefs start last week, Reid sees the effort of his team elevating.

“Yeah, so when I say the young guys follow the veteran guys,” Reid said, asked about Bolton, “he's one of those veteran guys. And so, all of a sudden you see Williams sticking his nose in there, and there's a corner making big plays. Fulton made some nice plays out there.

“So, all these guys, they follow these leaders. And, as coaches, we give them the direction, and those guys lead by example. So, that's an important thing to have on your team.”

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Bolton has been an all-important thing to have on the team since the Chiefs selected him out of Missouri in the second round of the 2021 draft.

He’s started 38 of the last 39 games, including playoffs. The only game missed during that stretch was when the Chiefs rested their starters entering the playoffs at the end of last year. And when Kansas City visits Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), he’ll cap his second-most productive season ever.

Bolton enters Sunday with 145 tackles, the second-highest mark of his career behind 2022, when he posted 180. Including last week’s interception, he’s also tied his single-season career best with six passes defensed. Plus, he has one sack and a forced fumble.

