Why the Chiefs Should Sign Devin Lloyd in Free Agency

Coming off an 11-loss season, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing a remodeling of unusual proportions. They have not been out of the postseason since 2015, and have not had a losing season since 2012, the year before Andy Reid was hired as head coach. With a top-10 draft choice and a tough salary cap situation, the Chiefs will have to make some tough decisions in the coming weeks.

If the Chiefs can clear out enough money this offseason---whether it be through cuts, restructures, or trades to unload bad contracts---they may be sitting in free agency with plenty of salary cap space to work with. They are one of the powerhouses of the NFL, even if they are no representing the AFC in the postseason this year, and their clout is still insanely high for them to acquire big-ticket free agents.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the most coveted free agents this offseason is linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was an All-Pro with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past season after securing five interceptions on the AFC South champions' roster. Many teams with a need at linebacker will be in the running for Lloyd, and there is a case for why the Chiefs should sign the high-end talent who could bring a significant upgrade to the roster.

Why the Chiefs should sign Lloyd this offseason

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As long as Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs' starting quarterback and is healthy, Kansas City remains a Super Bowl contender yearly. That goes to show just how good he is entering his age 31 season. Who wouldn't want to play for Mahomes with a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy like clockwork?

Plus, playing under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would intrigue any defensive player in free agency wanting to learn from one of the great defensive minds in the business. Those reasons alone could attract Lloyd into being a part of a defense that will be quite different in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts to a fumble recovery next to cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd is an ample coverage linebacker and a great blitzer while providing quality value as a run defender with range and physicality. He would be the best player in that room over veteran Nick Bolton, though Lloyd would be the WILL in this regard. Either way, the Chiefs' front-seven instantly gets better because of his addition.

In Kansas City, it is always "win-now" mode, and it wouldn't shock me to see Brett Veach pay Lloyd to his projected market value of $20.1 million average per year, according to Spotrac. Lloyd gives the Chiefs a playmaker at the second level, more so than anything Leo Chenal was during his tenure.

