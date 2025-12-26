Chiefs Have Good Read on 13 of 14 Opponents for 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Third-place schedules do wonders for NFL teams that want to simply win a lot more games in the new year.

That’s the slate of opponents the Chiefs can anticipate in 2026, in addition to a high draft choice. Kansas City’s third-place schedule is nearly complete, too.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks off the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

List of likely opponents so far

So far, 13 of the Chiefs’ 14 opponents next season are nearly locked in. Guaranteed home games include the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders from the AFC West and predetermined clashes with New England and the New York Jets from the AFC East, as well as Arizona and San Francisco from the NFC West.

Guaranteed road games include the three division opponents and trips to Buffalo, Miami, Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams.

Kansas City also draws the third-place finisher from the AFC North, almost certainly a trip to Cincinnati, and a home game against the third-place team from the AFC South, very likely another Arrowhead trip for Indianapolis.

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) scores a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

NFC South too close to call

The only 2026 wild card right now is the Chiefs’ road trip to the third-place finisher from the NFC South. With two contests remaining for every team in that division, only two games separate first-place Carolina (8-7) from third-place Atlanta (6-9). New Orleans (5-10) closes the season with the Falcons in Week 18, while Carolina ends the year with second-place Tampa Bay (7-8).

In four of the NFL’s eight divisions this season, a team that finished in third place last year has rebounded quite well. Denver, which improved to 13-3 with its victory at Kansas City on Christmas night, could even be the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) misses a catch at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jacksonville and Green Bay have already clinched playoff berths after finishing third in their respective divisions last season. Carolina is on the verge of getting there, too.

In prior NFL seasons, third-place schedules have produced, among other teams, the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Pittsburgh, Denver and Seattle also rebounded from third-place finishes in 2023 to make the playoffs the following season.

In 2023, Pittsburgh, Green Bay and the L.A. Rams went from third place in 2022 to the playoffs.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a pass during the first half of the Lions' 24-23 win over the Rams in the playoffs at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan, 14, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tampa Bay beat Kansas City in Super Bowl 55 after finishing third the prior season, 2019. The year before that, San Francisco advanced to the Super Bowl opposite the Chiefs after finishing third in 2018.

When the league expanded to 32 teams, adding the Houston Texans, and realigned to eight four-team divisions in 2002, it also adopted a scheduling matrix.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greet after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That formula includes six games against divisional opponents, four against teams from a division within the same conference, four against teams from a division in the opposite conference, and the three to-be-determined opponents based on same-finish in respective divisions.

That 17th opponent is against an opposite-conference opponent from a division a club isn’t scheduled to play.

Attention, Chiefs Kingdom: Don’t move that browser because you’ve found the Internet’s best source for in-depth news. And don’t miss out on an absolutely FREE newsletter. Get the latest each day, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.