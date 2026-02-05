Chiefs Have One Free Agent They Can't Ignore

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of pending free agents, and due to their having limited cap space, it's impossible for them to bring back everyone. There are players that I think are better off without, but I also believe that there will be cap casualties that negatively affect them.

Players like Bryan Cook or Jaylen Watson will most likely not be on the Chiefs' roster next season because they have so many decisions to make. While other players like Kareem Hunt should be brought back no matter what, this places even more pressure on their front office. What's one free agent the Chiefs have to think about carefully?

Budding Star

#Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton describes his experience in free agency this offseason. Do you think he'll be back in Kansas City next year? 👇



Live from The Zone with @J810Anderson on Radio Row! pic.twitter.com/HqpEJVzIqr — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) February 4, 2026

Budding star receiver Tyquan Thornton was just interviewed on how he's handling free agency, and he expressed hopes of coming back to the Chiefs next season. This is the first time the 25-year-old receiver is facing free agency, as his rookie contract he signed with the New England Patriots has run out.

Thornton had his most productive season as a pro in 2025, with him catching three touchdowns and 438 receiving yards, career-highs in both categories. He was available for the Chiefs when their top two receiving options weren't, and he flashed some of the blistering speed he was known for in college.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What makes this situation so tricky is that the Chiefs have a short list of names they absolutely need to bring back, and a receiver who only has five career touchdowns isn't on it. I think Thornton showed that if he were to be incorporated more in their offense, he would be a productive receiver and a legitimate downfield threat for Patrick Mahomes .

However, their passing attack is already getting a boost from them bringing back Eric Bieniemy . Even if Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy haven't always been available, they are both superior to Thornton right now, and he would have to hone his skills dramatically over the offseason to be on par with either of them.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) runs after a catch during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bringing back Thornton would be a luxury, but I don't think it's one they can afford right now. Their offense isn't the side of the ball that projects to regress the most, and their biggest issue was running the ball. That can be fixed with their high selection in the draft, or buying low on an upcoming free agent to pair with Hunt.

Thornton said in his interview that wherever he ends up, he wants his fair share of targets. I believe the Chiefs can offer him that, but it would have to be on a team-friendly deal.

Never again miss one major story related to Thornton when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).