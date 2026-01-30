Why Chiefs WR Corps is Underrated Concern Heading into 2026



This past season exposed several weaknesses on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster and scheme. After a seven-year stretch, which included five Super Bowl appearances - three wins and two losses - the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs, finishing with a 6-11 record in 2025.

Obviously, that is not what Kansas City had planned, as the players and coaching staff were motivated to prove doubters wrong after being completely outmatched in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles , losing 40-22. However, this score does not accurately represent how utterly dominant the Eagles were from start to finish.

Following last offseason, the Chiefs were viewed as one of the most complete teams, with an incoming rookie left tackle that slipped to the end of the first round, a defense returning everyone, and a receiver corps filled with promise and potential. It was a good recipe for a bounce-back season.

However, as mentioned, that was not the case, and in the process, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL with only a few weeks remaining in the season. Kansas City's strengths entering the season were not apparent weaknesses that led to the team's downfall.

While there are obvious areas that the Chiefs must address this offseason, such as the defensive line and backfield , there is one under-the-radar aspect of the roster that can be recognized as an issue. That is the wide receiver position, which underwhelmed in 2025. Why should Kansas City be worried about that feature of the offense?

Rashee Rice's Future in Kansas City

The 25-year-old receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While he has the skill set to be the Chiefs' WR1, Rice has missed 22 games in three seasons due to injury or suspension. His character issues in college have carried over into his professional career, which is alarming when it becomes a repeated narrative.

Rice has proven to be a productive player when he is on the field, but his lack of awareness off the field will make it difficult for Kansas City to sign Rice to a long-term contract.

Xavier Worthy’s Development

It is safe to say that Worthy has not returned value on the first-round pick the Chiefs invested in him in the 2024 NFL Draft. Yes, the Texas product possesses elite speed, but there is more to playing receiver at a high level than just running fast.

Route-running and being able to beat opposing cornerbacks off the line of scrimmage are much more important than a 40-yard dash time. Worthy has not consistently created separation in the intermediate parts of the field. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound receiver can be forced off his route easily at the point of attack, which derails his timing with Mahomes.

Next season will tell if Worthy has any chance of developing into a long-term option at receiver for the Chiefs.

Unknown Commodities and Pending Free Agents

The depth behind Rice and Worthy is ambiguous. Jalen Royals was used sparingly during his rookie campaign, which may not have been the case if he had not suffered a meniscus injury during training camp.

Meanwhile, Marquise Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton are all entering free agency this offseason. Kansas City could allow all three players to sign elsewhere, which is arguably the correct decision. However, the Chiefs' depth at the position is alarming.