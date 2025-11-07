The Chiefs Need Patrick Mahomes to Return to MVP Form
One week can change a lot in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs just learned firsthand how impactful a single game can be, after they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-21, to drop to 5-4 on the 2025 season. Suddenly, all of the momentum that KC built by going 5-1 after opening the year at 0-2 has evaporated.
Many believed that the Chiefs were once again an elite contender after that hot streak, with their offense leading the way. They fell into their 0-2 hole due to their struggles on that side of the ball during Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy's absences, with the former serving a six-game suspension while the latter dislocated his shoulder in the opener.
Once Kansas City got Worthy back, it was a different story. They cruised to a 3-1 mark with him back in the lineup, averaging 31 points between Weeks 3 and 6. Then, they rattled off two straight with Rice rejoining the team. However, even with their replenished weapons, they couldn't handle the Buffalo Bills.
Can Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs back to the playoffs?
After nine weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves out of the NFL's playoff picture, currently seated in the AFC's eighth seed. They're just third in their own division after nine games, behind the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, there's still a long season to go, but KC has plenty of competition for a postseason bid.
Patrick Mahomes played his worst game in a long time in the loss to the Buffalo Bills, finishing without a touchdown while completing just 44 percent of his passes for 250 yards and giving away a brutal interception to end the Chiefs' comeback chances in the fourth quarter.
Now, with four losses on the ledger, KC will have to be nearly flawless down the stretch to ensure that it gets back into the postseason and gives itself another chance at adding a fifth Super Bowl in the Mahomes era. The Chiefs won't be able to afford another performance like the one Mahomes had against the Bills. ESPN has tabbed them with a 74.7 percent chance to make the playoffs, likely a show of respect for the modern dynasty.
They have the 16th-easiest remaining schedule, according to ESPN's football power index, but they'll have to take care of business if they want to win the AFC West or even claim one of the three Wild Card spots. They'll need an MVP-level performance out of Mahomes in the second half of the season. He's currently third in odds on FanDuel, at +450, behind Josh Allen (+150) and Drake Maye (+400), largely due to his stinker versus Buffalo as well as the Chiefs' overall disappointing record. If he can turn things around for KC, he has a strong chance to notch his third MVP trophy.
