Pass-Catching Options the Chiefs Could Sign in Free Agency

This past season was a humbling experience for the Kansas City Chiefs, who went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. For years, since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018, the Chiefs have been operating with a Super Bowl-or-bust mindset. That should not be the approach this offseason. However, the front office should look to make moves that can be building blocks for the future.

Mahomes suffering a torn ACL and potentially missing the start of next season creates a complex dynamic in how General Manager Brett Veach should attack free agency. First, Kansas City should improve its offense, which lacked an explosive element.

Here are a couple of options in the passing attack that can supply steadier production for 2026, and potentially beyond.

TE - Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts against the Arizona Cardinals

There is growing belief that Travis Kelce could be returning for his 14th season, and even if that is the case, the Chiefs need a long-term plan at the position. Free agency should be the route that Kansas City takes to address tight end.

Pitts fits both qualifications: a proven commodity and possessing the potential to be more than a one- or two-year stopgap. The fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, who is only 25 years old, failed to meet expectations in his first five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, but he had a mini-breakout campaign this past season.

Kyle Pitts runs against the Los Angeles Rams after a catch

In 2025, the 6-foot-5, 249-pound tight end compiled 88 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. Pitts' impressive season was ideal timing, as it transpired in a contract year. The Florida product could command an expensive payday, which could create issues for Kansas City to afford the athletic tight end.

Regardless, Veach should consider signing Pitts, who excelled in a spread offense, which the Chiefs have predominantly run with Mahomes under center.

WR - Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright in an NFC Wild Card Round game

Over the last few years, Kansas City has taken shots on undersized, speedster wide receivers, which have not panned out. Marquise Brown was invisible in two years, and Xavier Worthy has yet to deliver on a first-round investment the Chiefs spent in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Doubs is not known for electrifying speed, but that is not the feature the Chiefs should prioritize when assessing potential acquisitions.

The 25-year-old receiver totaled 55 receptions for 724 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, proving to be a sure-handed wideout who can create separation consistently and serve as a reliable red zone target. Doubs could earn more than $12 million annually, but he is another player the Chiefs should pursue in free agency.