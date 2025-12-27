The Heartbreaking Revelation Travis Kelce Made About Andy Reid

It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs have fallen on hard times since getting eliminated from playoff contention. With several superstars done for the rest of the season, veteran tight end Travis Kelce remains to finish out the season with the franchise he loves dearly.

Kelce has been a major part of the Chiefs' success over the years, and as the ship seems to be sinking, he should still be on board for the ride. Celebrating several accomplishments as a player under head coach Andy Reid these last few seasons will be remembered, but it makes losing harder for Kelce.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with head coach Andy Reid against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kelce's Thought's on Disappointing Andy Reid

When speaking to former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez in a Sports on Prime YouTube video ahead of the Chiefs' Christmas loss to the Denver Broncos, Kelce revealed that losing is one thing, but feeling like he's letting coach Reid down is another.

“I feel like I can’t even look my guy coach Andy Reid in his eyes right now because I feel like I disappointed him, or I let him down someway somehow," Kelce told Gonzalez. “That’s my fearless leader,” Kelce explained. “I just feel like it’s my job to go out there and make it happen.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kelce and Coach Reid have had a positive relationship throughout the years, and while some moments are caught on film of the two yelling at one another, football aside, this is a mentor-mentee type of relationship for these two legends of the game.

With Kelce nearing the end of his NFL career, regardless of whether he chooses to retire following this season or not, still having the drive to succeed and make your coach happy is a reason why Kelce is one of the best to ever hit the field.

Coach Reid was asked ahead of the clash with Denver whether or not he believed that it would be Kelce's final game playing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium . Below are the Coach's thoughts.

“I don’t know if it is or not. I haven’t talked to him (Travis Kelce). I think his numbers and personality and the person I think speak for themselves. Phenomenal person (and) great for the community – has been great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization.”

With one game left this season, Kelce shouldn't look to try not to disappoint Coach Reid; rather, he should go out with his head held high in what could be his final game in the NFL.

