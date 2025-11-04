Arrowhead Report

Where the Chiefs Stand After That Tough Week 9 Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs were in a battle in Week 9 of the NFL season against their AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills. They came up short in a hard-fought loss.

Michael Canelo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles with the ball and starts to run with it during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles with the ball and starts to run with it during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a tough one in Week 9 of the NFL season. In a game that a lot of different fans had their eyes on, it went as expected.

The Chiefs and Bills put on another classic in this rivalry. It was back and forth, with both teams showing they are two of the best teams in the league. You had two MVPs going at it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen played well for their teams. But the Bills just made more plays when it was all said and done.

This moves the Bills to 5-1 in the Josh Allen ERA when he faces Mahomes in the regular season. That is something that many other teams cannot say when they have faced the Chiefs. It was a big win for the Bills and one that the Chiefs will learn from and move forward with. They do not like losing, but they still have a lot of season left. Those two teams could be seeing a lot from each other in the future. And in this year's playoffs, it will not be a surprise if they match up again.

fr
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Chiefs Latest Power Ranking

Even with the loss, the Chiefs are in a good position going forward. The Chiefs will move into their bye week and get the much-needed rest, and get players a bit healthier before they move into their back end of the season.

Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network had the Chiefs coming in at No. 5 after their Week 9 loss.

fr
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

5) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Last Week’s Ranking: 2
  • Playoff Odds: 76.70%

It’s become a running gag that the Kansas City Chiefs always beat the Bills in the playoffs. The regular season has been a different story, though: Buffalo extended their five-game winning streak in the regular season with a narrow victory on Sunday, sinking the Chiefs to 5-4.

n n
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with the referees during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Chiefs clearly have a record that falls short of their usual expectations, but all of their losses have come in shootouts against high-quality competition. Their record might not be as good as usual by the time the 2025 NFL regular season comes to an end, but they’ve always been more of a postseason team, anyway.

OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.