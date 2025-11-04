Where the Chiefs Stand After That Tough Week 9 Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs lost a tough one in Week 9 of the NFL season. In a game that a lot of different fans had their eyes on, it went as expected.
The Chiefs and Bills put on another classic in this rivalry. It was back and forth, with both teams showing they are two of the best teams in the league. You had two MVPs going at it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen played well for their teams. But the Bills just made more plays when it was all said and done.
This moves the Bills to 5-1 in the Josh Allen ERA when he faces Mahomes in the regular season. That is something that many other teams cannot say when they have faced the Chiefs. It was a big win for the Bills and one that the Chiefs will learn from and move forward with. They do not like losing, but they still have a lot of season left. Those two teams could be seeing a lot from each other in the future. And in this year's playoffs, it will not be a surprise if they match up again.
Chiefs Latest Power Ranking
Even with the loss, the Chiefs are in a good position going forward. The Chiefs will move into their bye week and get the much-needed rest, and get players a bit healthier before they move into their back end of the season.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network had the Chiefs coming in at No. 5 after their Week 9 loss.
5) Kansas City Chiefs
- Last Week’s Ranking: 2
- Playoff Odds: 76.70%
It’s become a running gag that the Kansas City Chiefs always beat the Bills in the playoffs. The regular season has been a different story, though: Buffalo extended their five-game winning streak in the regular season with a narrow victory on Sunday, sinking the Chiefs to 5-4.
The Chiefs clearly have a record that falls short of their usual expectations, but all of their losses have come in shootouts against high-quality competition. Their record might not be as good as usual by the time the 2025 NFL regular season comes to an end, but they’ve always been more of a postseason team, anyway.
