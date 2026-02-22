Mahomes Reacts to Team USA’s Historic Gold Medal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes once struck out 16 in a no-hitter at Whitehouse High School in Texas.

He has two Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs, and owns professional soccer and baseball teams, but – at least to the public’s knowledge – has never played hockey.

But on Sunday morning when Jack Hughes delivered a sudden-death goal in overtime to lift Team USA over Canada, Mahomes was celebrating like many Americans. The Chiefs’ quarterback reeled off five tweets after the U.S. won the gold in hockey for the first time in 46 years.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 22, 2026

Emotional tribute to Gaudreau

Kansas City’s franchise quarterback also noticed Team USA’s emotional tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau. The Americans proudly raised Gaudreau’s sweater on the ice at Santaguilia Arena in Milan Cortina, Italy. A longtime NHL and Team USA winger, the 31-year-old died tragically when a drunk driver struck him in August of 2024. Mahomes turns 31 later this year.

For Johnny Gaudreau. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWycdK8NUo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Mahomes also supported the Team USA women’s hockey team on Thursday, when Megan Keller’s overtime goal won the gold medal for the Americans – another dramatic win over Team Canada.

A GOLDEN GOAL FOR GOLD! pic.twitter.com/oLDfElGnI9 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

Kelce, Mahomes as owners of Kansas City NHL team?

Travis Kelce said a year ago this week he’d be excited to help bring an NHL franchise to Kansas City. The tight end also said his quarterback would help, too.

“Pat’s here for any competitive sport,” Kelce said on a 2025 edition of New Heights, courtesy of Kansas City Star writer Pete Grathoff. “He’s here for it all. I don’t know if he’s ever been to a game but he definitely got fired up for the 4 Nations, that’s for sure. He was watching that one.”

Feb 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team United States forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Team Canada forward brandon Hagel (38) fight in the first period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The 4 Nations Face-Off actually wound up as an exciting preview to Sunday’s Winter Olympics gold medal game. Just two weeks after the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles, Team Canada and Team USA had three fights in the game’s first nine seconds.

Mahomes also has shown interest in helping bring a WNBA franchise to Kansas City, which has the T-Mobile Center available for either hockey or basketball.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kelce’s brother, Jason, and the tight end’s sister-in-law, Kylie, were in Italy to watch the historic game. Jason played both football at hockey as a prep while attending Cleveland Heights (Ohio) High School. Unlike Mahomes, who began college as a two-sport star – playing both football and baseball at Texas Tech – Jason opted to focus on football when he got to the University of Cincinnati.

https://x.com/JasonKelce/status/2025561522064253004

Jason registered 22 goals as a junior and 21 as a junior.

One of the legends of Cleveland Heights High School hockey is in the house to see the GOAT Cleveland Heights hockey player Laila Edwards. #olympics pic.twitter.com/lCgVkOIgsu — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) February 16, 2026

Travis played hockey, too, for the Cleveland Heights Tigers. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer reportedly gave up hockey in eighth grade to focus on football.

