Free Agency Should Bring Chiefs Many Things, Including Travis Kelce Clarity

The Kansas City Chiefs have orchestrated major moves this offseason, including trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of picks. The decision to trade the 25-year-old cornerback signaled the front office's acknowledgement that the team is entering a new phase in the Patrick Mahomes era.

However, it appears that the new phase could feature a familiar face, at least the first year in this rebuild. According to The Athletic's Senior NFL Insider, Dianna Russini, tight end Travis Kelce is leaning towards returning for his 14th season.

"Based on conversations with several teams, [tight end] Travis Kelce appears motivated to return to play a 14th season," Russini reported. "The Chiefs remain very much in the mix to re-sign the three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro."

What This Means for Kansas City

While Russini's phrasing "the Chiefs remain very much in the mix" raises additional questions pertaining to Kelce's 2026 status, Kansas City would be more than happy to welcome back the 36-year-old tight end for one more season. That sentiment was echoed by general manager Brett Veach during the NFL Scouting Combine .

“Yeah, I think we've kind of taken a different approach with Travis, in the sense that I think we've kind of prepared for either scenario," Veach said. "And [Head] Coach [Andy Reid] had mentioned on Friday, he's had great dialogue with Travis on our end, myself, Chris Shea, Travis’ crew, we've had some good dialogue there. And I'm sure we're going to see them here, just like we will all the other players’ agents, and we'll continue that dialogue. But Travis is the best. He's an icon, and hopefully he comes back, and we'll just kind of let that process play out.”

Hall-of-Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez shared the same feelings when he shared his thoughts on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

"For Travis, you're not chasing rings, you're not chasing records, you're not chasing money, you're not chasing fame," Gonzalez said. "The only thing you come back for is because you feel like 'I need this.' If he does come back, that's a great addition for that Chiefs' locker room. Forget about the production, it's about what he does as a soul of that team. I think you can't underestimate what he brings in that locker room."

Overall Thoughts

Kelce's experience and leadership in the locker room would serve as a major resource for a team that could be incredibly young heading into next season. Kelce's desire to return indicates that the Chiefs are not settling in 2026 and feel that they can win meaningful games and re-establish themselves as contenders next season.