What to Expect from Mahomes vs. the Buffalo Bills
National Football League fans worldwide know the narrative when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Buffalo Bills in the regular season: the Bills come out on top. It's not like the Chiefs aren't trying, but they've skidded against Buffalo in the regular season in recent years.
Going into this Week 9 matchup, the Chiefs are on a hot streak that no one thought would come when looking back on the first two weeks of the season. With the offense flourishing, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a ton of eyes on him today, some rooting for success and others rooting for failure.
Mahomes has played very well as of late, collecting 842 passing yards on the Chiefs' three-game winning streak. But when it comes to facing the Bills in a regular season matchup, on the road, how well could the two-time MVP perform if it meant getting his team's winning ways to four straight?
Patrick Mahomes Stat Line Prediction vs Bills: Week 9
When facing Buffalo in the regular season over his career, Mahomes has collected a total of 1,302 passing yards, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions thrown. That averages to 260.2 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 1.4 interceptions thrown per game.
Over the three game stretch, Mahomes has averaged 280.6 passing yards, three touchdowns, and just over half interceptions per game. That being said, Mahomes is playing some pretty good football at the moment, and with this arguably being his biggest challenge of the season, he could easily rise to the occasion.
Taking all that into consideration, Mahomes could easily have a three-touchdown game against the Bills later on today, collecting around 250-270 passing yards, and unfortunately, a potential pick or two for his stat line.
What About His Ground Game?
Mahomes has been a key asset to the Chiefs' running back room this season, regardless of his playing quarterback. For a majority of the campaign, Mahomes led the Chiefs' running back room in rushing yards, and when facing a player like Josh Allen, who is great with his footwork, Mahomes might have to match.
With Isiah Pacheco ruled out for the game, Mahomes could easily be carrying the football around a lot this game, collecting just over 30-35 rushing yards. He's averaged 30 rushing yards over the win streak and 25.2 rushing yards per game when playing the Bills in the regular season.
