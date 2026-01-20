How Chiefs' Played a Role in Sean McDermott Firing

On Monday morning, the Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons. There have been calls for this move to transpire for at least a couple of years, but after Saturday's loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round, it felt like the right time to make the change.

During his nine-year tenure in Buffalo, McDermott compiled a 106-58 record, eight playoff appearances, and five AFC East titles.

However, that is an underachievement when considering that Josh Allen has been one of the two best quarterbacks in the league for the last five years. Despite that, the Bills have no Super Bowl appearances, and this past weekend's defeat was an incredibly missed opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs missing the playoffs.

Here is how Kansas City has potentially played a role in Buffalo moving on from the veteran head coach after the 2025 season.

The Bills Could Never Get Past the Chiefs

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Saturday was the final nail in the coffin, but this has been a writing on the wall for several years now, as McDermott has been discussed as a coach on the hot seat during that time. Throughout the last five years, Buffalo has operated with a Super Bowl-or-bust mindset, as Allen has elevated the Bills to that atmosphere on a yearly basis. However, the team has never been able to get the job done in the playoffs.

Those shortcomings have come at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs , who have eliminated Buffalo in four of the last five postseasons. Buffalo finally had their prayers answered this season, as Kansas City missed the playoffs after finishing with a 6-11 record. The path to the Super Bowl had never been clearer for the Bills, who obviously had the best quarterback in the field.

As it has been documented, Buffalo failed to take advantage of the opportunity, falling to the Broncos and second-year quarterback Bo Nix.

What Does This Mean for the Chiefs?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is disappointed in having to try for a field goal to tie the game after several unsuccessful drives to the end zone during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This result could alter how the Bills operate this offseason. It was obvious that Buffalo's roster was underwhelming, but Allen masks the construction of this roster, which is lacking a true go-to option in the passing game.

With how the Philadelphia Eagles' season unfolded, which consisted of A.J. Brown continually voicing his frustration and discontent with the offense, look for the Bills to potentially go after the 28-year-old wide receiver.

Buffalo could also prioritize an offensive mind for its head coach opening, which could benefit Allen and the team moving forward.

