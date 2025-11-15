Potency Potential: Why Chiefs Believe They’ve Yet to Show Best
DENVER, Colo. -- Hollywood Brown once covered 40 yards in 4.32 seconds. He showed even more speed in his answer to a simple question on Wednesday.
Has the Kansas City offense reached its full potential?
“No, not at all,” he said, without investing even an eyelash of thought.
Brown, who leads the team in touchdown receptions and ranks second behind Travis Kelce in both receptions (34) and yards (389), said he took time during the bye to honestly evaluate his play over the season’s first half.
“I feel like I've been getting better each and every week,” he said, “just especially with my stamina. I feel like I've been able to attack consistently more and more each week, something that I felt like I wasn't doing earlier in the season. So, that point of view is important for me going forward, just to be able to press forward using my speed, every play.”
An opportunity against an elite defense
The Chiefs are going to need Brown’s attack on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), when they encounter one of the league’s elite defenses in Denver. Getting back on track is the first step toward reaching that potential.
For six weeks through the end of October, the Chiefs brandished the most prolific offense in the league. Then, they hit a brick wall in Buffalo. And after a perfectly timed bye, that offense faces one of its most challenging games since Patrick Mahomes introduced himself to the league.
“We have to go out there and play our best football,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “And I don't think we've done that yet. So, after this bye, let's go out there, put a great week of practice together and find a way to win in a hostile environment against a great football team.”
Great football team, indeed. Denver hasn’t lost in eight weeks. The Broncos entered the week with a share of the league’s best record and they’re getting ready for their biggest game since they won the Super Bowl 10 years ago.
But some see Sunday as more about the Chiefs than the Broncos, because Kansas City has the opportunity to show its full offensive potential.
To push the offense into full potential territory, two things likely have to happen. The Chiefs need to commit more to the run on early downs and stay ahead of the chains, something that worked well over the first three quarters in Buffalo. Secondly, when they pass, they need to get the ball off quickly. The Broncos thrive on quarterbacks that hold the ball, partly why Denver leads the NFL by wide margin with 46 sacks.
Spagnuolo agrees
Reaching potential isn’t limited to the Chiefs’ offense, either. Steve Spagnolo said this week he sees a lot more meat on Kansas City’s bone.
“All in all,” the defensive coordinator said Thursday, “I think we'd all say, I don't think we've played our best football. I'd like to think we haven't.
“I do think we need to play better for where we're headed and what we're about to face, not only in the game this week, but what we got going forward. So, everybody needs to step it up. It’s that time of the year. I think our guys, we got guys in our unit, in the locker room, that recognize that, know how to step it up. So, hopefully that's what will happen.”
Chiefs Kingdom, what’s next for your beloved team? Don't miss a moment of news and analysis. Take a second and SIGN UP HERE NOW for a free newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily.