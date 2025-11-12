Mahomes Weighs In on Broncos, Gambling and Future of College Athletics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke from the podium before practice Wednesday. The Chiefs (5-4) will visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On Denver’s defensive front:
“Yeah, I mean, you have five really good defensive linemen that can all win in different ways. And they have guys that rotate in and play well. And so, they know what their scheme is. They know how to get after the quarterback. And so, for us, it's just having great protection schemes. Change up the looks for them, so they can't just tee off. And then I think just going out there and get the ball out of my hands whenever I need to, and then take shots whenever I need to as well.”
On his own areas for improvement:
“Yeah, I think just staying true to the progression. Sometimes, as the games go on, I think if I look back, especially at the Bills game in general, I think I started off pretty well at going through my progressions. But as the game went on, getting away from that. And so, try to be better at that, and then trying to settle myself down in some of those moments. But we did a lot of good things. It's just about being more consistent on a week-to-week basis.”
On Maxwell Hairston studying Xavier Worthy’s body language and tipping off defenses:
“I didn't necessarily see it, but I mean, obviously, if he said it, he saw he saw something. And so, we'll be better at looking at things like that. I appreciate the info. So, we can be better at that as this season goes on.”
On North Texas head coach Eric Morris, his former position coach at Texas Tech:
“Yeah, I think he has a good feel for making you comfortable. I think that's the biggest thing. I mean, he obviously can see talent. You look at all the quarterbacks he's been with through all the different stops he's been in. But he gives you confidence to go out there and be yourself and play the game the way you're supposed to play. And he'll change the offense for that.
“And so, it's not surprising to me that he's had so much success, and he's had a ton of success this year at North Texas. And I saw him this last offseason, and it's cool to see, like his kids were babies and now they're getting older, and it's cool to see that stuff as well. So, I'm sure that he'll continue to have success, either at North Texas or wherever he ends up at.”
On the experience as a guest picker on College GameDay during the bye:
“I don't know what my record was, but I think I did OK on the actual picks. I don't know the spreads and stuff. I don't get a lot of practice at that; they don't let us do that stuff. So, it's a I don't think badly in my actual games, and who won the game. So, it was fun, though. The GameDay was amazing. I mean, I grew up watching; I still watch it. And I think just like the atmosphere in Lubbock, you can tell much everybody appreciates the team, appreciates how much success they're having, and they're going to enjoy the moment. I thought that was really cool.”
On the importance of this week’s game at Denver:
“Yeah, I mean, they're first in the division, and they have a couple games on us. And so, it's huge for the division, and that's always our first goal is win the division. And so, it's a really good football team. There's no way around it, and so we have to go out there and play our best football. And I don't think we've done that yet. So, after this bye, let's go out there, put a great week of practice together and find a way to win in a hostile environment against a great football team.”
On unfamiliar territory, third place in the division, and sense of urgency:
“I mean, I think you understand this game is important. I think that's the biggest thing. I mean, it's a divisional game, and they're always important. But with them having the lead and us needing to go out there and win to have a chance to win the division, I think guys understand that.
“But at the same time, all we can do is have a great day today, and have a great, great week of practice. Put that together, and then go out there and play our best football. And I think if we play our best football, we can play with and win against anybody. And so, we have to go out there with that mindset of, ‘Let's play our best football this weekend.’”
On the pride needed to consistently win the AFC West, nine straight years entering this season:
“Yeah, I think that's always our first goal. It's like the first goal we have that Coach Reid puts up is win the division. And we understand that it's always a challenge, and you have to go up against really good football teams that that are scouting you all year long. And so, we've been really good at that over these last, what is it, seven, eight, nine years, whatever it is.
“And so, we got to continue to get better and better, and we have a lot of division games in front of us. And so, if we can go out there and handle business and do what I think we can do, we can find a way to win this division. And so, everything is kind of out in front of us. We have to go out there with the right mindset”
On the return of Josh Simmons and whether there’s things they have to do to recalibrate him:
“No. I mean, you're kind of just full steam ahead. I think that's what’s so great about football is that you have to go out there and have the same mindset, the same mentality. And we're super excited to have Josh back, and just being back in the building.
“And we'll get him out on the practice field and see where he's at. But I think you saw with both those guys (Simmons and Jaylon Moore), they can both play at a very high level. And so, I think Coach will make that decision as the week goes on, but I have confidence in both of them, that they'll go out there and have success.”
On Nik Bonitto and his ability to wreck games:
“Yeah, I mean, great pass rusher. I mean, he's someone that can really get after the quarterback. He's smart. He does a lot of spying on me as well. And so, he's a really good football player and just like the other guys, they got a lot of sacks for a reason. They got a lot of guys, Zach Allen inside and (Jonathon) Cooper on the other side. They got guys everywhere that can make plays.
“And so, just not letting them make a play that just completely disrupts the entire game, just kind of getting the ball out of your hands, try not to take sacks and then let the game come to you.”
On this game as likely their last opportunity to keep the division streak alive:
“Yeah, I mean, obviously, if you lose this game, it's going to be with them having the tiebreaker and that would be, like four games ahead of us? It'd be tough to go back and get that one, but all you can do is just handle this week. And that's all you can really worry about. And we still play a lot of great football teams, but like I said, I feel like if we play our best, we can beat anybody. And so, we have to just continue to get better and better, be more consistent throughout games and throughout week to week, and that starts with practice today.”
On using the division title to spring board past success:
“Yeah, I mean, first off, you get the home game at Arrowhead, which is, I think, huge. And we've proved that we can go on the road and win, but just being able to play at Arrowhead is an advantage, I mean with the noise and the atmosphere, and you can feed off the crowd and stuff like that.
“And so, it kind of checks that first box for you to show that you've accomplished something in the year, and now let's build on to the next goal. And so, it's been something that's been important to us, and so we'll still have that mindset of finding a way to win it this year. But it all starts with this week.”
On the gambling scandals involving professional athletes and coaches in basketball and baseball:
“I mean, they let us know. I mean, the NFL and NFLPA kind of tell us all the different rules that that you can and can't do. I just stay away, stay away from it, just because I don't want to put myself in that position. I mean, that's something that, your life is so great, why mess with it?
“And so, it does get, I think, more than anything, to me, it gets weird sometimes when you have fans talking about it. Just because like, you're just trying to go out there and live your life and play the game, and sometimes they get really attached even more than like the regular fan, because they have money on the line.
“And so, from me to them, I would just say, don't do anything that you can't recuperate or live without. And so, it's a crazy world we live in these days, seeing all this stuff happen. But I think you just focus on the football and focus on the sport that you love and why you're here, and you don’t have to worry about other stuff.”
On Texas Tech donor Cody Campbell and where college athletics is headed:
“Yeah, I mean, I'm sure they're going to find something with the revenue sharing that will help kind of stabilize it a little bit. I mean, you want people to get paid, and you want people to get paid as much as they can. But at the same time, you don't want that to affect other sports as well.
“And I think that's what Cody is so big on, is he wants to keep the integrity of college football and with guys able to make money that will change their family's lives. And so I don't know exactly what that's going to be, if that's limiting the amount of times you can transfer, or if that's having ways you can spread the money across all the sports. But I think Cody does it the right way, and I think that's why Texas Tech does it the right way.
“And I think that's why they're having so much success, because you've seen teams kind of do the NIL thing and not work out. But they're doing it with a basis of going there because you love to play the game of football, and with money that will change your family's lives. And I think that's what it's got to be all about at the end of the day.”
On whether he’s been able to identify why the team has lost close games, whether it’s lack of energy:
“I wouldn't say that, necessarily. I mean, I think more than anything, it's just being able to battle through adversity. And some of these, some of these tight, close, contested games, it's something that we've kind of always just been able to do, and it hasn't happened this year.
“And so, I think going into the bye, I think that that was the main point for all of us, was just, ‘Let's find a way to battle through that adversity.’ And the season’s kind of been a microcosm of these close games we've been playing in, is that we haven't been able to win in these big, these big moments that we're used to. And so, in order to get to where we want to get to, we got to learn how to do that. And I think that all starts this week.”
On whether he’s done anything differently this year in close games:
“I think just if I look back at just the Bills game, and the very end of the Bills game, is just maybe not going for that big play so early, just trying to get the ball out of my hands and get the drive going. That's something I've always been good at. But at the same time, I got to keep the aggressive mindset. So, just kind of working with stuff like that.”
What’s next for Patrick Mahomes and your beloved Chiefs? Don't miss news and analysis from Chiefs Kingdom. Take a second and SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter to get breaking news delivered to your inbox on a daily basis.