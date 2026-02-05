Predicting What the Chiefs Will Learn from Super Bowl LX

For the first time since 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs will not be featured in the Super Bowl, as they missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record. It was also the first time since 2014 that the team failed to qualify for the playoffs, which is an even more telling sign of how out of sync Kansas City was this past season.

As briefly touched on, the Chiefs, as everyone knows by now, will not be playing for a Lombardi Trophy this season. On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots square off in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium.

It is disappointing that Kansas City was unable to maneuver into this game, but there will certainly be lessons to be learned from Sunday. Here are a couple of key takeaways the Chiefs could learn from Super Bowl LVI.

New England Could be the Chiefs' Main Issue Moving Forward

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel talks to quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you asked me which outcome is more likely: The Patriots defeating Seattle or the Seahawks blowing out New England. I would take the latter without hesitation. However, what this team has accomplished this season in what was supposed to be a stepping-stone year is wildly impressive, regardless of the result on Sunday. And who knows, the Patriots could end up winning and hoisting their first Lombardi Trophy without Tom Brady and Bill Belichick involved.

The worrisome thought about this whole situation is that New England has an opportunity to win a Super Bowl with a subpar roster. Yes, the defense has talent, and Drake Maye was the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the offensive line and receiving corps are still a work in progress.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Patriots' core pieces will remain for years to come, with Mike Vrabel as head coach, and as mentioned, Maye is only in his second year as a starting quarterback. Additionally, New England has $42 million in cap space heading into the offseason and should continue to aggressively attack the market via free agency and/or trades.

As we have discussed, while Maye has been able to maximize the talent around him, the Patriots need to address wide receiver this offseason. Philadelphia Eagles' receiver A.J. Brown has been the subject of trade rumors all season and would be a perfect fit in New England, with a potential superstar quarterback and reuniting with Vrabel, who coached him in Tennessee.

Building a Balanced Roster Leads to Success

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously, Kansas City’s and Seattle’s rosters are constructed drastically differently, as Patrick Mahomes , rightfully so, is one of the league's highest-paid quarterbacks. The Seahawks orchestrated the steal of last offseason, signing Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract, which included $37.5 million guaranteed.

The 28-year-old quarterback was the final piece to a roster filled with young and electrifying talent assembled through multiple years of elite drafting by General Manager John Schneider.

The Chiefs' front office is under significant pressure this offseason, as its drafts have been mediocre the last few years. With a handful of players occupying a large percentage of the cap, how Kansas City performs in the upcoming draft is crucial to its long-term viability.