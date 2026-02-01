Why the Chiefs Want Seattle to Win the Super Bowl

While the Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs and have been sitting at home for the last few weeks, there has been plenty at stake for the team. That continues into Super Bowl LX, as the Chiefs will be rooting for specific things to unfold next Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Kansas City's players and coaching staff will most likely care less who wins next weekend, but Chiefs fans should be cheering for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seattle Seahawks hoisting the Lombardi Trophy would benefit the Chiefs in 2026 and beyond for multiple narrative and logistical reasons.

Dynasty Narrative

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before the Chiefs' dynastic run for a decade, the New England Patriots dominated the NFL with the head coach-quarterback tandem of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. With those as the cornerstone assets of the franchise, the Patriots reached nine Super Bowls, winning six and losing three, in a 20-year span.

Yes, this is a completely different regime, with head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye. This is Vrabel's first season in New England, while Maye is a second-year quarterback who has quickly established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

However, the images of the Patriots' past successes remain in the minds of those around the league, who have fallen short on countless remarks due to New England's dynasty. Additionally, because Maye is only 23 years old, there is still so much room for him to develop. The Patriots' roster is far from a finished product with noticeable blemishes.

That will change after this offseason, as New England has nearly $40 million in cap space entering this offseason and could bolster the roster with several significant acquisitions in the coming weeks and months. More Super Bowls could be in the Patriots' future with their franchise quarterback and head coach in place for the foreseeable future.

Marquee Coach Can Stay Out of the AFC West

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have been the surprise story of the season, winning the NFC West, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference, and competing in Super Bowl LX next weekend. While both sides of the ball have been elite this season, the offense has been the story that has stolen headlines throughout the year.

Sam Darnold has led the team to the Super Bowl in his first year as Seattle's starting quarterback, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the league with 1,793 receiving yards.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With that level of success, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has garnered attention in this year's hiring circle. While several teams have filled their head coach vacancies, two teams' openings remain, which are the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals.

There have been rumors that Kubiak would rather return to Seattle than take over as Arizona's head coach. Las Vegas appears to be a legitimate landing spot for Kubiak, which would be problematic for the Chiefs, as the 38-year-old play-caller would maximize the Raiders' offensive talent.

However, if Seattle wins the Super Bowl, it could give Kubiak a significant pay raise, which could persuade him to stay with the Seahawks in 2026.