Previewing the Chiefs' November Slate of Opponents
The first half of the season didn't go exactly the way the Kansas City Chiefs had hoped. Beginning the season 0-2, followed by a win streak and some bigger losses, they went into Week 10 with a 5-4 record. By the way the season started, it's almost a miracle they have a winning record.
While the Chiefs don't play this week, their focus is still on the game of football. Coming up in Nov, the Chiefs have a string of games that could either make or break their season. In honor of Week 10 in the NFL, here's what Chiefs Kingdom has to look forward to for the Chiefs' Nov slate.
Week 11 vs Broncos (8-2)
Going into this season, several fans and analysts were very high on the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have done their part in making those opinions ring true, as they sit in first place in the AFC West division. As it currently sits, Denver is the team for the Chiefs to beat in the division, and next week.
The Broncos were the only team that beat the Chiefs last season in the division, but that came in a Week 18 contest that always favored Denver. Week 11 is the first time the Chiefs and Broncos will face each other since that matchup.
A win over the Broncos would do wonders for the Chiefs' franchise morale, as they would sit two games over .500 again, while showcasing to the Broncos that they aren't going to let them win the AFC West that easily. If they lose, well, it could be a situation that the Chiefs are hoping for, a wild card.
Week 12 vs Colts (7-2 before Week 10)
The Indianapolis Colts have been a surprising team this season that many have started to believe in. With Daniel Jones leading the way at quarterback, this Week 12 matchup will be the first game played against one another since 2022.
The Colts enter Week 10 with a first place position in the AFC South, and could easily be a playoff contender, unless things fall through. For the Chiefs, this game will be held at Arrowhead, which only ever gives them the upper hand. Depending on Week 11's outcome, this is a game the Chiefs need a win.
Week 13 vs Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
The classic Thanksgiving showdown for the Dallas Cowboys will be contested against the Chiefs this season, and similar to the other Nov slate opponents, the Cowboys aren't a team the Chiefs can take lightly.
The Chiefs have shown they can beat an NFC contender this season in the Detroit Lions, and if they replicate that performance, they can easily take down the Cowboys. It will still be an uphill battle solely because Dallas will host the game, giving their fans an upper hand.
