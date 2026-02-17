Proposed Hypothetical Trades Would Be Bad News for Chiefs

With the NFL Scouting Combine less than a week away, the start of the offseason is on the horizon, signaling the start of potential player movement via trade. The Kansas City Chiefs could be taking calls this offseason on cornerback Trent McDuffie, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

With the new league year not starting until March 11 , this time of year is when experts and fans speculate about potential moves that will transpire around the league.

On Monday, ESPN's Senior NFL Writer Bill Barnwell wrote several trade ideas that would be beneficial for both teams involved. McDuffie was involved in this exercise, but we will not focus on that. Instead, we will cover hypothetical deals that would be detrimental for the Chiefs.

Broncos Strengthen Wide Receiver Corps

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Barnwell has Denver sending cornerback Riley Moss, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for A.J. Brown and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Not only would the Broncos add one of the best receivers in the league to their roster, but it would come at a relatively low cost, considering Moss has struggled at times, and the two draft picks are complete afterthoughts when the 28-year-old wideout is clearly the best asset in the deal.

The disgruntled receiver has been linked with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, but Denver quietly needs a bona fide WR1 to pair with quarterback Bo Nix, who will be entering his third season in 2026. Obviously, Brown entering the AFC would be a cause for concern, but within the AFC West is the worst-case scenario for the Chiefs.

Bills Acquire Proven Pass Catcher with Untapped Potential

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops to throw during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Barnwell proposed a trade with Buffalo sending a 2026 first-round pick and wide receiver Keon Coleman to the Jacksonville Jaguars for wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

As mentioned, the Bills have been heavily linked with Brown, but Thomas Jr. could benefit the team long term, as he is only 23 years old and will be entering his third year next season. The 2024 first-round pick has not established productive chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and it was evident this past season. Thomas Jr. compiled 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. In his rookie season, in which Lawrence missed seven games, Thomas Jr. totaled 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.

How his first two years in Jacksonville have unfolded, not to mention the team's acquisition and extension of Jakobi Meyers, are hints that Thomas Jr. could be out the door this offseason. Pairing him with Josh Allen could be more daunting than Brown for the Chiefs, as the Bills would have a long runway with a receiver not yet in his prime.

